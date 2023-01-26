Patriots announce Bill O’Brien is back as offensive coordinator/QBs coach

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 26, 2023, 10:21 AM EST
A Patriots move that was long expected has now become official.

New England announced on Thursday morning that Bill O’Brien has been hired as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“I am looking forward to working with Bill again,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in a statement. “He is an outstanding coach and an asset to our staff.”

O’Brien served in the same role as Patriots offensive coordinator and QBs coach in 2011. He previously was the team’s quarterbacks coach from 2009-2010. He was also the club’s receivers coach in 2008 and a coaching assistant in 2007.

O’Brien has spent the last two seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and QBs coach. He has a preexisting relationship with Mac Jones, with O’Brien crediting the quarterback for his help in learning the Crimson Tide’s scheme as Jones was preparing for the 2021 draft.

Jones is reportedly “very” excited about working with O’Brien.

New England’s announcement makes no mention of Joe Judge, who served as the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2022. Matt Patricia is also not mentioned and his future with the organization is in question after he served as the offensive play-caller in 2022.

O’Brien compiled a 52-48 record as the Texans head coach from 2014-2020. Houston was 2-4 in the postseason in his tenure.

5 responses to “Patriots announce Bill O’Brien is back as offensive coordinator/QBs coach

  1. Read the Herald article this morning about the clown show that was the Patriots offensive coaching last year and you’ll understand why those two bozos are not mentioned in the announcement. They should never coach again in this league.

  4. The AFC East could be historically good next year. This is a very good hire; if the Pats offense improves they’ll be a tough out. That D is already one of the top in the league.

    Imagine if Rodgers goes to the Jets, and Tua stays healthy all year. The division games will be great, but it’s anyone’s guess as to who comes out on top in the end.

  5. Very impressive that Mac was learning NE’s playbook in 2021 and teaching O’Brien Bama’s playbook.

    Should bode well, certainly better than the slog that was 2022’s offense.

