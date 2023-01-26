Report: Anthony Campanile will interview for Dolphins’ defensive coordinator job Friday

The Dolphins are interviewing linebackers coach Anthony Campanile for the team’s defensive coordinator job on Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The Dolphins fired Josh Boyer on Jan. 19 after three seasons.

His unit ranked sixth in points allowed in his first year as defensive coordinator but ranked 16th in 2021 and 24th this past season.

The other candidates for the job are Seahawks associate head coach for defense Sean Desai, former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio and Saints co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard. Richard had his interview Thursday, per Fowler.

Campanile, 40, joined the Dolphins in 2020 and remained on staff after the head coaching change from Brian Flores to Mike McDaniel. He previously coached at Michigan, Boston College and Rutgers.

  1. Bring on Fangio. We need a fresh take on this defense. Campanile may be the easy choice because he knows the personnel and scheme but I think we need to revamp the game plan on that side of the ball. The attacking defense worked for the most part against the Bills but it’s leaky as far as big plays go. Even Mac Jones was able to get the ball down the field against us. Need something different in the AFC.

  2. Not sure why Fangio isn’t signed, this is a no brainer……….then again Grier………….

