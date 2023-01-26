Report: Bills fire safeties coach Jim Salgado

Posted by Josh Alper on January 26, 2023, 9:54 AM EST
Wild Card Round - Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Bills head coach Sean McDermott wasn’t ready to talk about changes to the coaching staff in a Monday press conference, but it appears the team is moving on with some alterations.

Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports that the Bills have fired safeties coach Jim Salgado.

Salgado joined the Bills in 2017 as a defensive assistant and moved to coaching nickel backs before the 2020 season. The 2022 season was his first as the team’s safeties coach.

The Bills lost Micah Hyde to a neck injury early in the season and Jordan Poyer missed five games due to injury. Damar Hamlin stepped into a bigger role after Hyde’s injury, but his season ended after he went into cardiac arrest on the field during a Week 17 game against the Bengals.

9 responses to “Report: Bills fire safeties coach Jim Salgado

  2. Its a start. Now maybe look a little higher in the defensive coach pyramid… Frazier should be on notice!

  3. Honestly it’s such a bad look to fire assistants but not the HC . That’s a failure on the HC not to have fixed this months before they even get to the playoffs. If you want coaching changes let the team of coaches go together with the HC

  4. I’m curious if this is the 1st of a few, or even many. The Bills were badly outcoached by the Bengals this past Sunday. The team wasn’t prepared, and didn’t even seem motivated.

    The defense in general completely underperformed. The talent on that unit isn’t elite – but it’s very solid. They were ranked high the last couple of years, but that was kind of a mirage. They really need an overhaul in terms of the schemes and philosophy.

  8. Yeah that ought to fix things because everyone knows it was the safties fault that the Bengals ran for 180 yards on your pitiful defensive line.

  9. The production at safety over his tenure speaks volumes, as the Bills’ safety group became the best in all of football under his watch. Even with injuries, the safeties played well this year, and since he wasnt calling the plays i see no reason to blame Salgado at all for the D falling well short of its goal this season.

