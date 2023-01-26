Report: Bills fire safeties coach Jim Salgado

Getty Images

Bills head coach Sean McDermott wasn’t ready to talk about changes to the coaching staff in a Monday press conference, but it appears the team is moving on with some alterations.

Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports that the Bills have fired safeties coach Jim Salgado.

Salgado joined the Bills in 2017 as a defensive assistant and moved to coaching nickel backs before the 2020 season. The 2022 season was his first as the team’s safeties coach.

The Bills lost Micah Hyde to a neck injury early in the season and Jordan Poyer missed five games due to injury. Damar Hamlin stepped into a bigger role after Hyde’s injury, but his season ended after he went into cardiac arrest on the field during a Week 17 game against the Bengals.