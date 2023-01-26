Report: DeMeco Ryans emerges as “a top candidate” for Broncos

January 26, 2023
As of Tuesday night, word was circulating that the Broncos could make a decision as to their next head coach as soon as Wednesday. They quite possibly have.

Mike Klis of 9News.com reports that 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as “a top candidate” for the job.

There’s a huge difference between “a top candidate” and “the top candidate.” Ryans and former Stanford coach David Shaw were the two primary names we heard earlier in the week.

Klis writes that “Broncos’ Chief Executive Officer and owner Greg Penner has spent the last few days regrouping with the other involved owners — Carrie Penner, Rob Walton and Condoleezza Rice–as well as General Manager George Paton.”

If they did indeed make a decision on Wednesday, and if they have decided on Ryans, nothing can happen until after the 49ers’ season ends. That could happen as soon as Sunday, obviously. If San Francisco wins at Philadelphia, Ryans won’t be available until after the Super Bowl.

Klis, who identified Shaw as a “sleeper” last week, omits Shaw when listing the other candidates who “remain in the mix”:  Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Saints coach Sean Payton, and former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell.

Ryans would be the fourth straight Broncos coach with no head-coaching experience. Maybe, after whiffing on three in a row, the Broncos are due to hire a coordinator who becomes a great head coach.

22 responses to "Report: DeMeco Ryans emerges as "a top candidate" for Broncos

  2. All Denver locals know, if Mike Klis says it there’s about a 99% chance it’s hot air.

  4. As a Niner fan, I hope that Denver doesn’t choose Ryans. Denver is where head coaches go to kill their careers.

  5. Maybe, after whiffing on three in a row, the Broncos are due to hire a coordinator who becomes a great head coach.

    Fourth times a charm, eh?

    Or, repeating the same act while expecting a different outcome…..

  6. not taking anything away from Ryans.. but feel like they need an offensive-minded coach.

  7. David Shaw if he can bring Greg Roman with him as running game coordinator, and Derek Mason to run the defense would be a coup.
    I think DeMeco’s best fit is Houston where he knows the organization although Denver has a good personnel dept which is critical for a head coach’s success. DeMeco would be a great hire if he can bring Derell Bevel with him to run the offense who learned Shanahan’s offense in Miami with Mike McDaniel. Both are excellent coaches.

  8. 3 strikes and you’re out. Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio and Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos don’t need another rookie head coach or a yes man. They need a proven veteran as a HC who isn’t afraid to tell Wilson NO.

  9. This: Ryans would be the fourth straight Broncos coach with no head-coaching experience. As a Broncos fan, this is quite disturbing. No matter who the owners or GMs are, they make the same mistakes: McDaniels, V Joseph, V Fangio, N Hackett. A rookie HC combined with Patons head-scratching decisions and Wilson’s regression will make for a dismal future. I’m sure those candidates with prior HC experience looked at Wilson’s condition, salary cap and lack of draft capital and raised the price. It’s not an attractive situation.

  10. Well it’s a safe bet the defense will probably stay at a high level.

  11. Whomever gets this dude is beyond lucky. I only wish, like Shanahan, that we could keep him. Great human being, leader of men, veteran player, fantastic X’s and O’s…he’s been ready for this for years.

  12. Fangio regularly goes to Niners practices so if DeMeco does leave, Fangio will just slide right in

  13. He can’t be worse than Hackett. Will have the defense be top notch. Wilson is obviously the key. A ridiculous contract at his age and performance level. Think Brocos will eat the rest of Wilson contract if he performs poorly again in 2023.

  15. Any defensive coordinator would look good with those players. The guy is not getting that job. Thats probably their Rooney rule trial balloon meant to make you think they took the Rooney rule seriously. That hire would make no sense.

  16. With Future HOF QB Wilson running the offense, and practicing against the defense, this could be a winning combination….

  17. I really hope we get Ryan! If you listen to him speak he is a leader and we need a leader as head coach!

  18. Don’t do it DeMeco. Bruce said it best about being Russell Wilson’s hostage and Russel was not even born when he said it: “it’s a death trap. it’s a suicide wrap”

  19. Wouldn’t be surprised to see Ryans take the Broncos job over the Texans job. They’re a lot less dysfunctional than the Texans.

    Imagine be such a sorry franchise that one of your team’s legends declines your job for a conference rival.

  21. overlyobservant says: “Fourth times a charm, eh? Or, repeating the same act while expecting a different outcome…..”
    ————————

    Right, because we’ve never seen successful ex-HCs fail at the next job or first-time HC become successful like john Harbaugh, zac taylor, doug pederson, mike tomlin, etc.

