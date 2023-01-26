Robert Saleh: Nathaniel Hackett has a laundry list of stuff we’re really excited about

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 26, 2023, 12:59 PM EST
The Jets interviewed over 15 candidates to be their next offensive coordinator but they ended up going with former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

In a Thursday press conference, head coach Robert Saleh said he was “really excited” about adding Hackett after looking at coaches from both the college and pro ranks.

“It was important for us to hire an experienced guy, someone who’s put it together several times — not at just one spot, but several spots,” Sales said, via SNY. “But when you look at Nathaniel and this team, we know we’re going to basically have a revamped offensive line. We’ve been talking about getting a veteran quarterback in here if we can. [We have] a really young group of skill guys.

“So, it was really important for us to have guys who have done it before — because of the conviction, because of the philosophy and having the recall and the scars, if you will, of being able to build what we think can be a really special offense.”

Saleh added that there should be some continuity within the scheme because, like former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, Hacket has a background in the West Coast offense. Of course, Hackett worked under LaFleur’s brother, Matt, as the Packers’ offensive coordinator from 2019-2021.

“He’s got a proven history of being able to develop a run game in every stop that he’s ever been in,” Sales said. “He’s got a proven track record of tremendous relationships with all the quarterbacks he’s ever worked with. And he’s had success with all the quarterbacks that he’s worked with.

“So, there’s a lot of strengths with him. His commitment to complementary football, the experience, he’s an innovative teacher — he’s got a laundry list of stuff we’re all really, really excited about.”

If there’s any issue with what Saleh said, it’s that we all watched Hackett not reach any level of success with Russell Wilson as his quarterback with the Broncos in 2022. That team finished last in points and didn’t even score 30 points in a single game until after Hackett was fired.

Hackett previously called plays for Buffalo (2013-2014) and Jacksonville (2016-2018). His best offense finished No. 6 in yards and No. 5 in points in 2017. But otherwise, none of the offenses Hackett’s called plays for have finished in the top 15 in either category.

20 responses to “Robert Saleh: Nathaniel Hackett has a laundry list of stuff we’re really excited about

  1. As a Bills fan remembering when Hackett was our OC; I am thrilled beyond words that the Jets have chosen to do this to their fans.

  6. Saleh is not cut out to be a HC .
    He should go back to a team with an elite defense and can pretend to be a good DC.

  8. Come on Gutekunst … trade Rodgers to the Jets for a ransom. Favre to the Jets. Rodgers to the Jets. Irony at its finest.

  9. New York is going to eat Hackett alive. He’s too nice a guy to surive there. First bizarre play call that costs them will have him entering the witness protection program.

  10. The NFL – the Best recycling, retread business in America .The way they recycle failed coaches is amazing. There’s so many bright young offensive coaches that are more deserving of that opportunity.

  13. Usually when an HC gets fired he takes a year off and enjoys getting paid to do nothing. Hackett was so bad in Denver he had to jump right back in or risk never getting another shot

  15. Innovative – like trying NFL-record field goals to win football games? Also, does Hackett get to bring all the special assistants along that he had in Denver?

  16. I try and put myself in the mindset of the other team’s fans when I read stories like this. What does that fan think about this hire or that signing, etc. But, when I do that with the Jets it’s just too damn depressing. I’m in a funk for weeks. So, instead I just offer my condolences.

  17. All you need to know about Hackett is in the post:
    Buffalo 2013-2014
    (unemployed) 2015
    Jacksonville 2016-2018
    Green Bay 2019-2021
    Denver 2022
    NY Jets 2023

    Why can’t this man keep a job if he’s that good?

  18. Hackett was not a good OC w/ the Bills – but we didn’t have much then. He definitely improved as time went on.

    This hire is getting ridiculed, but he’s a good OC. We’ve seen that endlessly in the league – good coordinators who ended up being bad HC’s, but went back to being good coordinators. It’s really 2 completely different jobs & skillsets to be a coordinator vs. a head coach.

  19. “He’s got a proven history of being able to develop a run game in every stop that he’s ever been in,” Sales said. “
    ———————————-
    2012 Bills had the 6th most rushing yards in the league. That was just prior to Hackett. Hackett’s first year with the Bills they had the 2nd most rushing yards. Sounds good, but it was only 90 yards more across 16 games from prior to his arrival. Hackett’s second year, the 25th most rushing yards in the league. He inherited a good running back duo. They left or were hurt. He and the Bills obviously had no answer.

  20. Do you think the Jets will be foolish enough to pay more than a 2nd rounder for Rogers? Taking on his salary should be penalty enough. You’d think that the debacle in Denver last year, of which Hackett was front and center, would teach teams about acquiring players for what they once were rather than for what they now are.

