Sean Payton denies report of concerns with unnamed member of Broncos ownership

Getty Images

As some wonder whether former Saints coach Sean Payton will wait to return to coaching until 2024, he has spoken out in response to a report regarding one of his potential destinations for 2023.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post tweeted the following on Thursday: “[T]here was an issue with Payton’s interview with the Broncos. Payton likes the idea of coaching Russell Wilson and having that defense but fears a potential power struggle with a member of the ownership group, source says.”

Maske did not name the member of the ownership group about whom Payton supposedly has concerns. Limited partner Condi Rice was directly involved in the first round of interviews, along with CEO and owner Greg Penner. The other primary owners involved in the hiring process are Rob Walton and Carrie Walton Penner.

Said Payton in response to Maske’s report: “Zero truth to this. We had a great visit and [Broncos] ownership was fantastic!!”

Payton has drawn interest from the Broncos, Texans, Cardinals, and Panthers. This week, a sense has emerged that he’s likely to return to Fox for another year, and to re-enter the market in 2024.

If that happens, the reason won’t be (according to Payton himself) that Payton fears a potential power struggle with an unnamed member of the Denver ownership group.