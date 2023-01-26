Tampering in advance of free agency is already happening

Posted by Mike Florio on January 26, 2023, 9:50 AM EST
The recent decision by Buccaneers (for now) quarterback Tom Brady to get testy on his own podcast in response to a question he wasn’t even asked seemed to be, if nothing else, an effort to keep prying eyes away from the inevitable tampering with Brady that will happen in the coming weeks.

Per a source with knowledge of the current dynamics, tampering already is happening.

Not as to Brady, as far as we know. But at least one impending unrestricted free agent already has been hearing from a team interested in signing him. Presumably, it’s happening with others.

It happens through the players’ agents. The agents constantly speak to General Managers, executives, and coaches. As long as folks are discreet about it, no one ever knows.

And while the tampering process reaches a fever pitch every year at the Scouting Combine, the upcoming Senior Bowl week provides the first opportunity to get everyone in the same place at the same time. Sooner than later, agents for players due to become free agents will know the teams that have interest, in the event the player doesn’t sign a new deal with his current team.

That makes it easier for the agent to map out negotiations with the current team. And even though it’s a violation of the rules for other teams to be talking to the agent, it’s smart for the agent to gather as much information as possible regarding the client’s options.

Tampering happens all the time. Teams rarely complain about it, because they all do it. Trouble arises only when a team is too blatant about it, or when the league decides to make an example of someone.

The league generally doesn’t like to do it. Because the league doesn’t like to broadcast to the world that the sport is rife with cheating. If enough people outside the sport figure that out, the NFL suddenly will have to worry about legislators, regulators, and/or prosecutors poking around in the NFL’s business.

20 responses to “Tampering in advance of free agency is already happening

  1. a lot of these pending free agents’ teams are not even trying to re-sign them. So the “tampering” is pretty harmless. It’s more about getting a leg up on the open market, but the agents aren’t going to agree to anything without shopping it around.

  2. Some rules are regularly broken because the rule is stupid. The season is over for 28 teams. Let their off seaon begin. You have known all season player x on your roster will be a free agent and presumably have been talking to their agent at various points in the season. If you haven’t offered them a deal yet then let them test the waters.

  3. That Patriots have never tampered, at least since Goodell took over and started to look for reasons to frame them.

    Nope.

    But, NE was tampered with a total of 3 times by the NY Jets organization with no punishment ever occurring. No real punishment, that is.

    And, we just learned about Miami doing it after 2019’s season with Brady. It’s why Flores was fired. Well, that and his refusal to tank and cheat the sport.

  5. The league generally doesn’t like to do it. Because the league doesn’t like to broadcast to the world that the sport is rife with cheating.

    Nooooo! Not the NFL.

  7. Time to restore fairness to the process. Remove the silly tampering rule. Teams, agents and players should be able to talk to anyone, at any time. Talk during the season, after the season, and before the season. Let’s end our long national nightmare!

  8. Tampering rules are dumb. Get rid of them. It’s not exactly hard to great private communication channels these days. It’s going to happen. Not to mention, regardless of the fine when getting caught it’s just a hand slap. Just eliminate the rules.

  9. When the NFL did an about face in regards to gambling they jeopardized the integrity of the league.

  15. Seriously, why would government regulators be even the slightest bit concerned with tampering? What are we even talking about here? Then again, those clowns love to grandstand and anything NFL is sexy, so I guess I shouldn’t put it past them even if it’s the least important thing in the world. But, who would they be protecting? Other owners?

  16. with every team doing it, its very similar to spygate. the league will make an example of a team by fining the coach $500k, the team $250k, and taking a 1st round draft pick away

  17. This is a rule the NFLPA should bargain away in the next agreement. It happens every day in every industry. If another employer wants to speak with me about a new job opportunity I’m not supposed to listen? It’s stupid.

  18. As long as the player’s team is out of the playoffs, why shouldn’t teams start “talking” to players?

  19. yeahbut says:
    January 26, 2023 at 9:57 am
    We need names!

    —————-

    Goodell will protect the usual teams he protects and scour for excuses to come down on the teams he’s told to punish, even if there is no tampering occuring (NE).

    I am just glad the Pats coaching staff isn’t involved with any Pro Bowl or anything else to try to get them framed.

