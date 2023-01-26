Tampering in advance of free agency is already happening

Getty Images

The recent decision by Buccaneers (for now) quarterback Tom Brady to get testy on his own podcast in response to a question he wasn’t even asked seemed to be, if nothing else, an effort to keep prying eyes away from the inevitable tampering with Brady that will happen in the coming weeks.

Per a source with knowledge of the current dynamics, tampering already is happening.

Not as to Brady, as far as we know. But at least one impending unrestricted free agent already has been hearing from a team interested in signing him. Presumably, it’s happening with others.

It happens through the players’ agents. The agents constantly speak to General Managers, executives, and coaches. As long as folks are discreet about it, no one ever knows.

And while the tampering process reaches a fever pitch every year at the Scouting Combine, the upcoming Senior Bowl week provides the first opportunity to get everyone in the same place at the same time. Sooner than later, agents for players due to become free agents will know the teams that have interest, in the event the player doesn’t sign a new deal with his current team.

That makes it easier for the agent to map out negotiations with the current team. And even though it’s a violation of the rules for other teams to be talking to the agent, it’s smart for the agent to gather as much information as possible regarding the client’s options.

Tampering happens all the time. Teams rarely complain about it, because they all do it. Trouble arises only when a team is too blatant about it, or when the league decides to make an example of someone.

The league generally doesn’t like to do it. Because the league doesn’t like to broadcast to the world that the sport is rife with cheating. If enough people outside the sport figure that out, the NFL suddenly will have to worry about legislators, regulators, and/or prosecutors poking around in the NFL’s business.