Trent Williams on Eagles fans: When you walk in there, they let you know you’re not welcome

Getty Images

49ers left tackle Trent Williams spent his first nine NFL seasons with Washington. The All-Pro made nine visits to Lincoln Financial Field with his former team and another last season with his current team.

Williams is 5-5 in his trips to Philadelphia.

“It’s a little bit more than just the noise that comes with that place,” Williams said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Philly is just one of those places where the fans — they make a difference. They get under your skin. They yell at you. They don’t stop. That will be an added factor.

“When you walk in there, they let you know that you’re not welcome.”

The Eagles went 7-2 at home in the regular season in 2022 and won their divisional round game against the Giants on Saturday.