Willie Gay: “Nothing” impresses me the most about the Bengals offense

The Chiefs and Bengals have met three times since the start of the 2021 season and their fourth meeting is on tap for Sunday, so that leaves plenty of time for players on both sides to draw strong impressions of their opponents.

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay shared one of those impressions in the team’s locker room on Thursday. Gay was asked what impresses him the most about the Bengals offense.

“Nothing,” Gay said, via PJ Green of Fox 4 Kansas City.

The Bengals’ offensive performance in Week 13 may not have impressed Gay, but they rolled up 431 yards in a 27-24 win. They ran for 152 of those yards and Gay said he’s expecting the Bengals to try a similar approach this weekend.

“They gonna try to do that, to act like they can big boy us, but front six, seven gonna definitely do our job and try to slow that down,” Gay said.

The Bengals had success on the ground in last season’s AFC Championship Game as well, which should make doing a better job on that front a top priority for Kansas City.