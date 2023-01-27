Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes is moving around good, will play Sunday

USA TODAY Sports

There hasn’t been any real question all week that quarterback Patrick Mahomes would start for the Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

But head coach Andy Reid confirmed that would be the case when asked directly in his Friday press conference and said, “Yes.”

Mahomes is dealing with a high ankle sprain suffered in the divisional-round victory over the Jaguars. But Mahomes has still been a full participant in the week’s practices.

“He looks good. He’s moving around good,” Reid said in his Friday press conference. “He’ll go out and play.”

Mahomes, the likely AP Most Valuable Player for the 2022 season, finished last week’s game 22-of-30 passing for 195 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Chad Henne subbed in for 13 plays and was 5-of-7 passing for 23 yards with a TD.

Reid also noted that there’s still a chance tight end Jody Fortson may be added to the 53-man roster off of injured reserve to play on Sunday. And receiver Mecole Hardman got in another day of practice as he tries to return from a pelvis injury.

“He’s worked his tail off. I think he’s feeling better than what he was, definitely, last week,” Reid said. ‘So, we’ll see how he does.”

Additionally, Reid said receiver Justin Watson did not practice on Friday with an illness.

Kansas City’s final injury report of the week with game statuses will be released later on Friday.