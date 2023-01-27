Bengals officially rule out Jonah Williams, Alex Cappa

Getty Images

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said at his Friday press conference that he didn’t see right guard Alex Cappa or left tackle Jonah Williams playing against the Chiefs on Sunday and the team’s final official report was even more definitive about their outlook.

Cappa and Williams have both been ruled out. It’s the third game Cappa will miss with an ankle injury and the second time Williams sits out with a knee injury.

Max Scharping and Jackson Carman are set to take their spots in the lineup again.

Tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) told reporters that he’ll be playing and he has no injury designation after returning for a full practice.

The Bengals are also set to get cornerback Tre Flowers back. He missed last Sunday with a hamstring injury, but has no designation this weekend.