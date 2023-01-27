Buccaneers announce interview with Dan Pitcher for OC

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have continued their search for a new offensive coordinator with an offensive assistant still involved in the postseason.

Tampa Bay announced on Friday that the franchise conducted a virtual interview with Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher.

Pitcher has been with Cincinnati since 2016. He was one of the holdovers from former head coach Marvin Lewis’ staff, as he went from an offensive assistant working with receivers to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019. When Alex Van Pelt left the club to become Cleveland’s offensive coordinator, Pitcher was promoted to QBs coach in 2020.

He’s helped Joe Burrow develop into one of the league’s best quarterbacks over the last three seasons. After Burrow led the league with a 70.4 percent completion rate in 2021, the quarterback threw for 4,475 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2022.

The Buccaneers have also announced interviews with Broncos passing game coordinator and QBs coach Klint Kubiak, Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell, and Jaguars quarterbacks coach Jim Bob Cooter. The club is also reportedly set to interview Giants QBs coach Shea Tierney.

Tampa Bay fired Byron Leftwich after the team’s loss to Dallas in the wild card round.