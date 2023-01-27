Bucs set to interview Shea Tierney for offensive coordinator

Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney has landed on the Buccaneers’ list of offensive coordinator candidates.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Tierney will interview for the vacancy that the Bucs created when they fired Byron Leftwich in the wake of their playoff loss to the Cowboys.

Tierney just finished his first season with the Giants. He worked under Giants head coach Brian Daboll as the assistant quarterbacks coach in Buffalo and as an offensive analyst at the University of Alabama. He also spent three years as an analyst and intern with the Eagles early in his coaching career.

The Bucs have also interviewed Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, and Broncos passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak for the opening.

