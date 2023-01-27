Chiefs ST coach Dave Toub: I’m going to miss Chris Lammons, he did a lot for us

Getty Images

Cornerback Chris Lammons was a key part of the Chiefs’ special teams unit for the last two seasons, but he won’t be able to help them against the Bengals on Sunday.

The Chiefs waived Lammons early this week as they opened up a roster spot that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire or tight end Jody Fortson could use if they’re activated from injured reserve ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub indicated that General Manager Brett Veach expected to re-sign Lammons to the practice squad after he cleared waivers, but the Bengals kiboshed that idea by claiming Lammons themselves.

Lammons won’t officially be added to the roster in Cincinnati until after the Super Bowl, so the Chiefs won’t have to play against him this weekend. Toub made it clear that the Chiefs will be missing him in the kicking game, however.

“It happens,” Toub said, via John Dillon of USAToday.com. “Veach had a plan. He had a plan. He always has a plan, he’s a smart guy. Just didn’t work out, I guess, unfortunately for Lammons because now he’s not going to be able to play. So, it’s just the way it goes. Obviously, he was a good player for us. And for three years, did a lot for us and I want to thank him for that. I’m going to miss him, no question. But the future is still good for him.”

Lammons played 322 special teams snaps in the regular season and he played 23 snaps in last Saturday’s win over the Jaguars. He had eight tackles and a forced fumble in those appearances.