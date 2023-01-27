Chris Jones walks off with “see y’all at Burrowhead Stadium”

Posted by Mike Florio on January 27, 2023, 8:31 PM EST
NFL: DEC 04 Chiefs at Bengals
Getty Images

The Bengals are salty. The Chiefs are salty. It makes for an extra-sweet AFC Championship.

The Bengals relish being overlooked, disregarded, and underestimated. They believe they got a raw deal from the league in the aftermath of the cancellation of the Week 17 game against the Bills.

But they balance their salt with swagger. They believe they’ll go to Kansas City and win. And they were calling Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead” during the divisional round win in Buffalo.

The Chiefs have noticed. Defensive lineman Chris Jones referred to it as “Burrowhead” during a Friday press conference. He eventually walked off by saying, “See y’all at Burrowhead Stadium.”

The fact that the Bengals recently have owned the best team in the AFC makes this one extra spicy. The Bengals are upset, generally. The Chiefs are upset that so many people think the Bengals will win a second straight AFC Championship  in Kansas City.

However it plays out, here’s hoping for a great game. That way, regardless of which team wins, we all will.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Chris Jones walks off with “see y’all at Burrowhead Stadium”

  1. As Francis Sawyer once said “you just made the list Buddy”. This will go up on the bulletin boards. Chiefs going on war the path,many braves planing on tiger for dinner now.

  2. Joe Burrow is the best player in the big leagues. And he plays QB. And it’s a QB league. Yes, the Bengals will win. It’s hard to watch Patrick Mahomes and not think he’s the best player in the big leagues. I’m just hoping the players determine the outcome of the game. Not the refs.

  3. A pissed off Chris Jones against the Bengals’ 2nd string OL… what could go wrong? Chiefs are due for a win in this series, but it will be a close, down to the wire game. Can’t wait!

  4. This entire “Burrowhead” is being way overblown (albeit cringe). If you were wanting real bulletin board material it would seemingly be Willie Gay’s comments or how the NFL wanted so bad a Chiefs/Bills AFCCG.

  7. Don’t be ridiculous and intellectually dishonest Mike. Fans of the losing team are NOT going to be included in your “we all win” comment. Smh

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.