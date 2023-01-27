Christian McCaffrey back at 49ers practice, Elijah Mitchell isn’t

January 27, 2023
49ers running back Christian McCaffrey said on Thursday that there is no chance he will miss Sunday’s NFC Championship Game with a calf injury and Friday’s practice brought reason to take him at his word.

McCaffrey is on the practice field for the first time this week. The 49ers will issue injury designations later on Friday, but McCaffrey’s comments and his return to practice suggest little concern about his availability.

The same cannot be said of running back Elijah Mitchell. Reporters at the open portion of 49ers practice note that Mitchell is out for the third straight day.

Tevin Coleman, Jordan Mason, and Tyrion Davis-Price would be running back options behind McCaffrey if Mitchell is ruled out against the Eagles.

