Clyde Christensen: I worried about Tom Brady during stressful, heartbreaking time

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 27, 2023, 9:49 AM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns
Clyde Christensen, who retired last week after decades in coaching and five years as the Buccaneers’ quarterbacks coach, says Tom Brady went through a season like few players have experienced.

Christensen told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that Brady, who went through a divorce last year, lost 15 pounds and was doing his best to focus on football and family simultaneously.

“Yeah, I worried about him,” Christensen said. “He lost that weight. It was very stressful. And he battled and he hurt, but he put on the brave face and did it again. You’ve got a bunch of folks depending on you. I have an unbelievable respect for what Tom did this year. Off-the-charts amount of respect for him just managing things.”

Christensen said that Brady’s leave of absence from training camp was a trying time for Brady on a personal level.

“To watch Tom have to leave training camp for 11 days to take care of some personal problems, it was heartbreaking stuff,” Christensen said. “A divorce. Worrying about his kids. Hard stuff. But then you’re still expected to do your job when you get back. No one cares. And you’ve got a team. You have everyone depending on you. The show goes on.”

Still, Christensen credited Brady for pulling it together for the season.

“It’s amazing to watch Tom Brady, in the middle of going through all those tough times, somehow keep it in the lane and get to the playoffs and win a division,” Christensen said. “People don’t see that side of it. Wins and losses are really, really important, but it’s a much bigger picture than that.”

Whether Brady returns or retires in 2023 remains to be seen, but one of the people who knows Brady best clearly thinks that 2022 took a toll on him, particularly off the field.

13 responses to “Clyde Christensen: I worried about Tom Brady during stressful, heartbreaking time

  1. You mean like the vast majority of people he had to pull it together and try to work despite personal issues? Please spare me the victimhood.

  2. Laughable. He fired the coach, forced a yes man coach into the role and left holes all over the roster due to his cap hell/short term sell out moves of higher priced veterans which left those holes wide open. The middle and back end of the roster is terrible and they lacked depth.

    I mean, that’s what a cap hell roster looks like. You have some great players in spots, but too many holes over a 17 game season.

    He did all of it to himself.

  4. Divorce is hard , but Brady isn’t the first person who had to go through it and work at the same time.

    Brady is really competitive , he doesn’t like losing so if it’s accurate that Giselle left him, that’s like losing to him…it probably really ate at him.

  5. Oh you mean when he dumped his wife and kids because he’s a narcissist who can’t stand being out of the spotlight?

  6. For Brady, nothing is bigger than the wins and losses. If that were the case, his absence wouldn’t’ve been 11 days…he would have stayed gone. The man’s priority is and has always been football. That’s why he’s the GOAT. He had to give up everything else in his life to be that. That’s not a choice I would make, but to each their own.

  7. I would not do what he did. He put his job as a higher priority than his family and personal life. He has a lucrative new career lined up and he did not need to play.

    He exceeded the normal career length 8 years ago. Either football is more important than his family or he simply has not figured out how to retire.

  8. Yeah except unlike the rest of us, he had a bajillion dollars in the bank and a dozen beautiful women half his ex’s age lined up outside the door to help him get through. The pity dog don’t hunt here.

  9. Do you know how miserable one has to be in there own personal life to dismiss Tom Brady going through hardship just because he has more money than them or most people?

    Some sad comments on here man.

  12. realitycheckbaby says:
    January 27, 2023 at 10:08 am
