Eric Bieniemy on Patrick Mahomes’ recovery: I want whatever he’s taking

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy wishes he could bottle whatever it is that has allowed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to do everything on the practice field just days after suffering a high ankle sprain.

Asked what the biggest reason is for Mahomes’ fast recovery, Bieniemy answered, “I have no idea, but I want whatever he’s taking.”

Bieniemy praised Mahomes’ competitive nature as something that sets him apart.

“He’s just a competitive person, he’s a competitive player,” Bieniemy said. “It’s the intestinal fortitude that’s in him. He just refuses to accept that he’s not going to put himself out there to be with his teammates. You love that about him. Last week was a unique situation and difficult in a lot of ways because obviously you always want to make sure that the player is OK, but more importantly, you also know that he can give you the best chance of winning.”

Until we see Mahomes on the field on Sunday, we don’t know precisely how far he has come in his recovery from that ankle injury, but from all accounts, he’s going to be able to play and play well.