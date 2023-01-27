Falcons fire three defensive assistants after hiring Ryan Nielsen

Getty Images

The Falcons hired Ryan Nielsen as their new defensive coordinator Friday. That meant the end of three defensive assistants’ time in Atlanta.

The team announced it has parted ways with defensive line coach Gary Emanuel, outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino and secondary coach Jon Hoke.

Nielsen, who is leaving the Saints, will get to hire most of his own staff.

Emanuel just completed his second season with the Falcons, his 40th season of coaching overall. He also previously has coached the defensive line of the 49ers (2005-06), Colts (2012-17) and Giants (2018-19).

Monachino coached two seasons in Atlanta, and 2022 was his 16th season of coaching in the NFL. He previously was defensive line coach of the Jaguars (2006–09), the outside linebackers coach of the Ravens (2010-15), defensive coordinator of the Colts (2016-17) and senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach of the Bears (2019-20).

Hoke was with the Falcons for two seasons as well. He has 42 years of coaching experience, including 18 in the NFL. Hoke also was defensive backs coach of the Texans (2002-08), Bears (2009-14) and Bucs (2016-18).

The Falcons recorded 21 sacks this season, which ranked 31st in the league, and they were 23rd in points allowed and 27th in yards allowed.