Jimmy Garoppolo says possible Super Bowl return “still up in the air”

Posted by Charean Williams on January 27, 2023, 6:59 PM EST
Miami Dolphins v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo fractured his foot early in the 49ers’ Week 13 game against the Dolphins. The quarterback returned to the practice field for rehab work on the side last week.

He is not ready to return to action this week.

Garoppolo told Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com on Friday that “he can do everything on his still-mending foot but sprint.”

Garoppolo was non-committal on a return for Super Bowl LVII should the 49ers beat the Eagles on Sunday.

“That’s still up in the air,” Garoppolo told Barrows.

The 49ers never placed Garoppolo on injured reserve, leaving open the possibility he could return before the end of the season to back up rookie Brock Purdy. Josh Johnson, who joined the team after Garoppolo’s injury, currently is the No. 2 quarterback.

Garoppolo, who is scheduled to become a free agent in March, completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

10 responses to “Jimmy Garoppolo says possible Super Bowl return “still up in the air”

  1. Disrespectful to the game, and to young Brock. If Brock gets you there, start him. Because Jimmy will no doubt lose the game for you. Might as well trade Brock if you’re gonna bench him in the SuperBowl.

  3. You never know when your QB is going to go down, so having a proven winner as a backup plan is the best thing possible. Get well Jimmy. I have no doubt Jimmy can lead the team to a championship if necessary.

  6. Unfortunately for Jimmy, the trade deadline has passed. It’s too late for him to back up Hurts in the Super Bowl.

  7. Jimmy is tripping. If Brock Purdy gets the 49ers to the Super Bowl, they will ride with him all the way.

  8. I assume this would mean available as a backup? No way they make a QB change from the guy who would have gotten them there.

  10. If the Niners make the Super Bowl. Brock Purdy will be the QB. Garoppolo won’t be a Niner next year.

