Philadelphia police greasing light poles in anticipation of fans climbing them in celebration

January 27, 2023
The Philadelphia police are trying to dissuade Eagles fans from going overboard on Sunday.

Police said that they will be greasing light and traffic poles to prevent them from being climbed during what may be a raucous celebration if the Eagles beat the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

“We will be instituting the practice of ‘greasing poles’ as a deterrent for climbing poles and light fixtures,” a police spokesperson told Fox 29. “We encourage everyone to celebrate safely and responsibly.”

It’s a Philadelphia tradition, and a technique that the police also employed the last time the Eagles were in the NFC Championship Game.

