Report: Patriots interviewing Bills assistant Ryan Wendell for offensive line coach job

The Patriots will interview Bills assistant coach Ryan Wendell for their vacant offensive line position, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

The team is flying Wendell to Las Vegas, where the Patriots’ staff is coaching in the East-West Shrine Game.

Wendell played in New England from 2008-15 during Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s first stint in Foxboro.

Oregon run game coordinator Adrian Klemm, another candidate for the job, also is expected to conduct his interview for the job in Las Vegas, per Breer.

Wendell just completed his third season as the Bills assistant offensive line coach. He began his coaching career in 2019 as a coaching assistant with the Bills.