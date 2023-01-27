Report: Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol, won’t participate in Pro Bowl games

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered the concussion protocol after he was examined for symptoms following Miami’s Christmas Day loss to Green Bay.

He didn’t play for the rest of the season, with the Dolphins starting Skylar Thompson in their narrow postseason loss to the Bills.

But it turns out Tagovailoa still has not been cleared a month later.

According to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and won’t take part in the league’s Pro Bowl games next week.

As an alternate, Tagovailoa was set to replace either Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow, as one of those quarterbacks will be playing in Super Bowl LVII.

Louis-Jacques reports that according to a source, “Tagovailoa’s time in the protocol has been deliberate as he meets with multiple doctors and specialists. There have not been any setbacks as the Dolphins prioritize his long-term health.”

Tagovailoa suffered at least one other diagnosed concussion during the team’s Week Four loss to Cincinnati. He missed two games after that concussion and the Dolphins’ last three games of the season.

In his first year under head coach Mike McDaniel, Tagovailoa led the league with a 105.5 passer rating, 8.9 yards per attempt, and 13.7 yards per completion. He finished with a 64.8 percent completion rate, 3,548 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

General Manager Chris Grier said immediately after the season that Tagovailoa will be the Dolphins starting quarterback in 2023 and that Tagovailoa is no more prone to concussions than anyone else.