Sauce Gardner “wouldn’t mind” Jets trading for Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

One of the highlights of Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner‘s rookie season was a 27-10 win at Lambeau Field that ended with Gardner wearing a cheesehead on the field as the Jets celebrated the victory.

Gardner knocked away three of Aaron Rodgers‘ passes during that win and he got a chance to reflect on his feelings about the Packers quarterback during an appearance on ESPN Radio Thursday. The Jets were seen as a potential suitor for Rodgers this offseason before they hired Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator and chatter about that possibility has only gone up since Thursday’s announcement of Hackett’s hiring.

Gardner called Rodgers “definitely elite” and went on to answer whether he wants to see the Jets make a deal that brings the four-time MVP to town.

“I mean, you know, I would,” Gardner said. “I wouldn’t mind that. I just want what’s best for the offense. But, at the same time, I just got to focus on my job and focus on what we’ve got going on on the defensive side.”

Rodgers hasn’t said he’s definitely playing in 2023 and the Packers haven’t said they’re willing to trade him, so a lot has to play out before there will be any idea about whether there’s a chance that Gardner will be sharing a locker room with Rodgers.