Sauce Gardner “wouldn’t mind” Jets trading for Aaron Rodgers

Posted by Josh Alper on January 27, 2023, 9:11 AM EST
One of the highlights of Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner‘s rookie season was a 27-10 win at Lambeau Field that ended with Gardner wearing a cheesehead on the field as the Jets celebrated the victory.

Gardner knocked away three of Aaron Rodgers‘ passes during that win and he got a chance to reflect on his feelings about the Packers quarterback during an appearance on ESPN Radio Thursday. The Jets were seen as a potential suitor for Rodgers this offseason before they hired Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator and chatter about that possibility has only gone up since Thursday’s announcement of Hackett’s hiring.

Gardner called Rodgers “definitely elite” and went on to answer whether he wants to see the Jets make a deal that brings the four-time MVP to town.

“I mean, you know, I would,” Gardner said. “I wouldn’t mind that. I just want what’s best for the offense. But, at the same time, I just got to focus on my job and focus on what we’ve got going on on the defensive side.”

Rodgers hasn’t said he’s definitely playing in 2023 and the Packers haven’t said they’re willing to trade him, so a lot has to play out before there will be any idea about whether there’s a chance that Gardner will be sharing a locker room with Rodgers.

  2. LOL. a ROOK who “wouldn’t mind” a future gold jacket legend on his team..
    What has the world come to?

  5. Neither would the rest of the AFC East.

    Please, by all means, give up draft picks to pay thy salary.

    Please.

  7. Well, he’s a great player, but who cares what he thinks about signing Rodgers. He was four years old when Aaron was drafted!

  8. Ahmad Gardner clearly doesn’t know what it means to be a good teammate. Their high pick quarterback isn’t doing awesome yet but that’s really a bad comment.

  9. Nobody is going to give up high picks AND assume that contract. Aaron is a west coast guy too. LV makes more sense. Maybe Indy.

  10. Brett Favre v 2.0. These players are great at what they do but unlike us fans, they seem to have no clue about how the salary cap works.

  12. bostonblows says:
    January 27, 2023 at 9:19 am
    Neither would the rest of the AFC East.

    Please, by all means, give up draft picks to pay thy salary.

    Please.
    ——————————-
    The biggest loss the Jets had from any AFC East team this season was by 8 points. Now add even a mediocre QB and see what happens.

  14. The Jets should hold out for Kirk Cousins and his extensive history of playoff success.

  15. Is there some hidden clause in Green Bay QB’s contracts that stipulate they can’t retire a Packer, but need at least one season with the Jets?

  17. Maybe he should learn to add; the Jets as of now are already over the cap so that will be their D-line and receivers being cut to make room for Aaron’s $50 million cap hit. Then lacking their better draft picks from the trade to improve with cheap labor add up to improving the QB position but the overall team talent drops quite a bit to trying not to be the worst in the AFC. Carr is just about the same level except he probably will be a bit cheaper in trade value.

  19. Meanwhile, Joe Flacco is grumbling to himself about his 10-5 playoff record and his last SB win being sooner than the last one Rodgers won.

    It is kind of funny though: Favre won three MVPs as a Packer, one Super Bowl win, with a 12-10 postseason record, then went to the Jets. It only seems natural that Rodgers, who won three MVPs as a Packer, one Super Bowl win, with an 11-10 postseason record, should also go to the Jets. It is apparently where QBs go to die (that used to be Minnesota).

  20. Sauce may regret his words if it does happen. Just wait until Aaron starts throwing the defense under the bus for a loss then ask Sauce if he still wouldn’t mind Rodgers being there.

  21. The Jets would not be a good fit for Aaron Rodgers. Their offensive line is too shaky. They do not have the cap space if I recall either. Aaron Rodgers will not make his decision until after the Super Bowl it is Brett Favre all over again but with less stolen money.

