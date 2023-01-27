Steve Wilks: I’m disappointed but not defeated

The Panthers hired Frank Reich as their new head coach on Thursday, which left interim head coach Steve Wilks as an also-ran after going 6-6 and keeping the team in the NFC South race until a Week 17 loss to the Buccaneers

Wilks released a statement on Friday saying it was an “honor” to serve as the head coach in Carolina and thanking the team’s players, coaches, and staff for their “hard work and dedication.” Wilks said he will always be a fan of the Panthers and will root for Reich to do well while he moves on to what’s next in his career.

“The sun rose this morning and by the grace of God so did I,” Wilks said. “I’m disappointed but not defeated. Many people aren’t built for this but I know what it means to persevere and see it through.”

Wilks joined Brian Flores’ lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in hiring in the NFL last year and his attorney released a statement saying that the Panthers’ hire illustrates that “there is a legitimate race problem in the NFL, and we can assure you that we will have more to say in the coming days.” Wilks did not address that in his statement, but he did make it clear that he will continue to look for an opportunity to fill the top job on an NFL coaching staff.

  1. It’s hard to imagine an interim coach doing a better job than Wilks did this season with the roster he was dealt, but if Carolina wanted someone to groom and develop their next QB Reich has a track record of that.

  2. I think it’s fair to revisit this in a year. Wilks was clearly a more effective coach than Rhule, but he was a .500 level coach. If Reich comes in at less than or equal to, it’s fair to question ownership here. If Reich comes in and crushes it, then maybe it was the right call. Not that it’ll prevent anyone from making judgements because that’s what we do.. but just sayin..

  3. officially…not quite. His first job as OC was under Phillip Rivers. Then OC under offensive HC in Philly. Then he got the Colts job. And they had vet QBs.

  4. He had an extended tryout as interim HC and they decided to go in another direction. Plus, he previously got fired as a HC after one terrible season.

    This is the type of complaint that hurts others who have valid complaints. They didn’t have to make him the interim, but they did.

    With the QB problems that team has, I’d much rather have Reich, too.

