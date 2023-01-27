Will Aaron Rodgers land with the Jets?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 27, 2023, 12:19 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v New York Jets
Last year, when the Broncos hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to serve as the team’s new head coach, many believed that the Broncos next would land quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Many also regard it as not coincidental that, only hours after Rodgers announced a plan to stay in Green Bay, the Broncos struck a deal for quarterback Russell Wilson.

This year, with Hackett becoming the new offensive coordinator of the Jets, speculation already has commenced that, like his Green Bay predecessor, Rodgers will be Broadway bound.

But will he join the Jets? First, Rodgers has to decide that he wants to play. Second, he has to decide that he wants to not play for the Packers. Third, he has to choose the Jets as his destination. Fourth, the Jets and Packers need to work out an acceptable deal. Fifth, Rodgers and the Jets need to negotiate an acceptable contract.

After the first three, the last two should be fairly easy. The Packers, who will escape nearly $60 million in cash and cap obligations, surely won’t want a major haul for a player who may have only one year left.

Fifteen years ago, they got a fourth-round pick for Brett Favre, with the possibility that it would upgrade to a first-round selection. Once Rodgers decides that he wants to play, that he wants out of Green Bay, and that he wants to play for the Jets, the Packers won’t be in position to make unreasonable demands.

Ultimately, the best the Packers may get is two picks. One in 2023 and another in 2025, if he plays in 2024.

As to Rodgers’s contract, the reality is that he’s already owed $58.3 million, fully guaranteed, for 2023. Although he has said “there would have to be some adjustments” to his contract, that doesn’t mean he’d take a penny less than he’s owed. Nor should he. It means that payments would need to be configured in order to better manage the cap numbers for 2023, 2024, and beyond.

Finally, the third question on Rodgers’s list has an interesting wrinkle. Earlier this week, Rodgers suggested that media have vilified him under orders of Big Pharma — Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson. The Jets are owned by Johnson & Johnson heir Woody Johnson.

Would working for Johnson’s team be a non-starter? Or would he simply ignore the connection? Regardless, he’s sure to be asked about it during an introductory press conference that likely wouldn’t have him uttering the word “excited” (or some variation of it) more than 40 times.

10 responses to “Will Aaron Rodgers land with the Jets?

  1. i hope rodgers stays with GB. His contract is totally weighing them down and preventing them from fielding a competitive roster, and he isn’t good enough to carry them.

  2. Stop teasing us! It’s not even February yet! Please take him! I don’t care what it costs!

  3. Aaron Rodgers gets triggered by the Wisconsin reporters. If he thinks those guys are annoying, wait until he deals with the media dweebs in NY and Jersey every week.

  4. Nathaniel Hackett got in the door due to his father and now is using his friendship with Aaron Rodgers to con the NFL out of millions. I can’t knock his hustle.

  6. Money not an issue, Woody will do whatever it takes to win. What a show it would be in NY having Rodgers quotes everyday. I think they will be a great regular season team with Rodgers then run out of town when he no shows in playoffs again.

  7. The Real Housewives of Wisconsin is not interested to be a cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

  8. If Rodgers is traded,… and that’s a big “IF”,… I seriously believe it’s a post June 1st deal. That way the Packers can spread the dead cap hit over 2023 and 2024. Otherwise they have to absorb all of it for 2023 and that’s a possible roster issue. What the Packers could get in compensation most likely is not 1st round picks. I could see 2 picks as comp. Both in the 2024 draft,.. maybe something like a 2nd and a 4th that could increase to 3rd on based on his 2023 performance. It’s time to find out if Jordan Love is the next 15 year GB QB.

  9. When Aaron Rodgers speaks, I have no idea what he is talking about. His presence in NY and facing the NY media on a regular basis would be a major win for NY sports radio hosts, local columnnist those who tune in. As it pertains to the Jets and winning, that never happens anyhow, so it is an irrelevant point. Let the Jets circus continue – sign the zen master.

