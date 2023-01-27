Zac Taylor: I don’t see Alex Cappa, Jonah Williams playing this week

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 27, 2023, 1:11 PM EST
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

While it won’t quite be official until Cincinnati releases its final injury report later on Friday, the Bengals will once again be without three of their top offensive linemen this weekend.

Head coach Zac Taylor said in his Friday press conference that he doesn’t see right guard Alex Cappa (ankle) or left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) playing in the AFC Championship game. The two players missed all three days of practice this week.

Right tackle La'el Collins is already out and on injured reserve with a torn ACL suffered in December.

That means Max Scharping and Jackson Carman are likely to start at right guard and left tackle, respectively.

Taylor also wouldn’t go into whether or not Cappa and/or Williams might be available for Super Bowl LVII — if the Bengals get that far.

“Really, I just focus on this week,” Taylor said. “And then we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”

Taylor added he’s sure it’s been tough for Cappa and Williams to be sidelined at this point in the season.

“They work hard, they work as hard as anybody we’ve got on the team to put themselves in great position,” Taylor said. “It’s a part of football and they understand that and they’re doing everything they can to get back on the field.”

Tight end Hayden Hurst also popped up on Thursday’s injury report, listed as limited with a calf injury. Taylor said that was a precautionary move, adding, “I thought he had a great practice today.”

Defensive back Tre Fowers was also on the injury report with a hamstring issue this week, but it looks like he should be OK entering this weekend’s game.

Cincinnati’s full injury report will be released later on Friday.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Zac Taylor: I don’t see Alex Cappa, Jonah Williams playing this week

  1. Cue the Chiefs fans with their “Chris Jones is going to dominate” comments.

  3. Washington played the Cowboys in the last game of the season missing three offensive linemen. Nonetheless, Sam Howell picked apart the formidable Dallas defense (his bomb to McLaurin may well have been the best throw of the year). The point is, the truly great quarterbacks can find a way to win even when playing behind leaky offensive lines. Look for Burrow to do just fine on Sunday.

  4. You can thumbs down this comment all you want but it won’t change the fact that the Chiefs are gonna win this game.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.