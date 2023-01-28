49ers promote Tevin Coleman, Janoris Jenkins

Getty Images

The 49ers have added a pair of veterans to the roster for the NFC Championship Game.

The team announced that running back Tevin Coleman and cornerback Janoris Jenkins have been elevated from the practice squad. They will revert back to that roster after Sunday’s game.

Reporters at the open portion of Friday’s practice noted that Coleman was working as the No. 2 back behind Christian McCaffrey with Elijah Mitchell missing reps due to a groin injury. Mitchell is listed as questionable to face the Eagles.

Coleman had 12 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown in five appearances this season.

Jenkins played in two regular season games for the 49ers and he also appeared in last Sunday’s win over the Cowboys. Jenkins has five tackles in those appearances.