Damar Hamlin posts video thanking everyone for their love and support

Posted by Mike Florio on January 28, 2023, 7:07 PM EST
Bills safety Damar Hamlin has posted a video on social media thanking everyone for their love and support in the aftermath of the cardiac arrest that he suffered on the field in Cincinnati 26 days ago.

“While I’m so thankful to everybody,” Hamlin says in the video, “I know that it isn’t enough just to be thankful. This is just the beginning of the impact that I wanted to have on the world, and with God’s guidance I will continue to do wonderful and great things. I couldn’t do this without any of the support and the love, and I can’t wait to continue to take you all on this journey with me.”

The video should hopefully quiet down those who claim that Hamlin actually died that night, due to the COVID-19 vaccine, and that a double was used last Sunday when he attended the playoff game between the Bengals and the Bills.

The full message lasts nearly six minutes. In it, Hamlin thanks by name the various people who saved his life and helped get him on the road to recovery, along with everyone who supported him — including the Bills organization and fans who supported him throughout the entire ordeal, and everyone who donated to his foundation.

  1. The video should hopefully quiet down those who claim that Hamlin actually died that night, due to the COVID-19 vaccine, and that a double was used last Sunday when he attended the playoff game between the Bengals and the Bills.

    Don’t count on it, unfortunately.

  7. jacktatumroamingthemiddle says:
    January 28, 2023 at 7:23 pm
    But, but, but body double. Deep state. Blah blah blah.

    Have you noticted fhese people use all the buzz words and phrases? If you go back through history, that’s how it starts.

  9. “The video should hopefully quiet down those who claim that Hamlin actually died that night…”
    Not bloody likely. They’ve never let the truth get in their way.

  10. A disappointing season-end for the Bills, given the expectations. But still a successful season and a total win – because this guy is doing okay.

  12. The conspiracy nuts have to get more creative I guess. Funny how it always seems to be one section of society that does this.

