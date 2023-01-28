Damar Hamlin posts video thanking everyone for their love and support

Getty Images

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has posted a video on social media thanking everyone for their love and support in the aftermath of the cardiac arrest that he suffered on the field in Cincinnati 26 days ago.

“While I’m so thankful to everybody,” Hamlin says in the video, “I know that it isn’t enough just to be thankful. This is just the beginning of the impact that I wanted to have on the world, and with God’s guidance I will continue to do wonderful and great things. I couldn’t do this without any of the support and the love, and I can’t wait to continue to take you all on this journey with me.”

The video should hopefully quiet down those who claim that Hamlin actually died that night, due to the COVID-19 vaccine, and that a double was used last Sunday when he attended the playoff game between the Bengals and the Bills.

The full message lasts nearly six minutes. In it, Hamlin thanks by name the various people who saved his life and helped get him on the road to recovery, along with everyone who supported him — including the Bills organization and fans who supported him throughout the entire ordeal, and everyone who donated to his foundation.