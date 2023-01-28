DeMeco Ryans’ interest in Texans job unaffected by his prior lawsuit against team

When it comes to a history of litigation between prospective employer and prospective employee, the door definitely does not swing both ways. The employer legally cannot hold a grudge; the employee absolutely can.

As explained by Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the fact that 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans previously sued the Texans does not diminish his interest in the job.

Some would say that’s obvious given that Ryans has, you know, interviewed for the job. But interviewing for the job and taking it are two different things. Ryans would have to be willing to let bygones be bygones.

It likely won’t be hard for him to put the past behind him. The lawsuit arose from Ryans, a former Texans player, suffering a torn Achilles tendon while playing in Houston as a member of the Eagles. His lawyer sued everyone who was potentially responsible for the conditions that caused the injury, as lawyers often do. The court system then figures out who is, and isn’t, responsible.

The lawsuit obviously resulted in the Texans having no issue with Ryans. An injury case is far less personal and volatile than, say, the lawsuit Brian Flores filed against the Texans last year, claiming that he wasn’t hired to be the head coach in retaliation for the discrimination case he had filed against the NFL several weeks earlier. This year, the Texans did not interview Flores.

The fact that Ryans suffered an injury on an allegedly substandard playing surface and took action over it would make him an attractive option for current and future Texans players. Presumably, his personal history will make him a fierce advocate for the safety of the surfaces on which his players are expected to perform, home and away.

  1. I have no problem with him suing over the field conditions because this is a multi billion dollar operation and I say get your main business component in proper working order.

  3. Here’s the thing there’s been HCs with better records and performed better than Brian Flores and Steve Wilks that got forced out and fired. Guys like Jimmy Johnson (DAL), Marty Schottenheimer (SD), and even Tony Dungy (TB) but none of them sued where they had a better case than either Flores or Wilks for wrong termination.

  4. Don’t know how much money the owner of Texans has, but a sure way to fix the franchise would be to hire Sean Payton. Overrated yes, but still a good HC. Let Sean draft next QB and develop him, build a team, take over Texas. Easiest way to put the past in the past and become a legitimate NFL franchise.

  5. The 49ers have by far the most talent on defense in the NFL. Two years ago, Robert Saleh left for a head coaching position, and the 49ers’ defense got better. This year DeMeco Ryans is the beneficiary of all that talent, and the 49ers will continue to have the top defense without him. Both Saleh and Ryans will likely get fired in the next couple years, sort of like all those offensive coordinators did in New England when they had Tom Brady. This is the main reason why so many coaches are getting fired every year. It’s not that they’re not good coaches. It’s just that the guys with the best players appear to be doing a better job of coaching, when there are actually brilliant coaches on losing teams. They just don’t have the same talent the winning teams have. Bill Belichick didn’t forget how to coach when Brady left. All those young coaches with elite QB’s are not out-smarting Belichick. Not by a long-shot.

