Dre Greenlaw fined $10,609 for unnecessary roughness

Posted by Josh Alper on January 28, 2023, 3:56 PM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw heard from the league about a fine this week.

The NFL fined Greenlaw $10,609 for unnecessary roughness. The play that led to the fine came during the second quarter of last Sunday’s 19-12 win over the Cowboys.

Greenlaw hit Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott out of bounds after Elliott caught a pass from quarterback Dak Prescott. Greenlaw was penalized during the game for unnecessary roughness, so the fine was not the only disciplinary action he received.

Greenlaw finished the game with six tackles and a pass defensed. He is set to play for the 49ers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.

