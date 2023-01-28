Kickoff temperatures will be 50s in Philadelphia, 20s in Kansas City on Sunday

January 28, 2023
Philadelphia will be uncharacteristically warm at kickoff of the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon, while Kansas City will experience a typically cold January evening for the AFC Championship Game.

The forecast for Sunday in Philadelphia calls for temperatures around 53 degrees at the 3 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff of the 49ers-Eagles game. Temperatures will fall only a few degrees during the game, although rain is possible by the fourth quarter. Winds of around 10 mph are expected during the game.

In Kansas City it will be much colder at the 5:30 p.m. Central Time kickoff of Bengals-Chiefs. The forecast is for around 21 degrees at kickoff, with temperatures falling into the teens by the second half. Winds of around 10 mph are expected during that game as well.

No snow is expected, so the many NFL fans who enjoy watching a snow game from the comfort of home will be deprived of that pleasure.

  1. Weather wouldn’t be an issue for the AFC game if it was played in Atlanta like the fans wanted it to be

