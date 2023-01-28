NFL fines Arden Key but not for tackle that injured Patrick Mahomes

Posted by Charean Williams on January 28, 2023, 4:15 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

The NFL fined Jaguars outside linebacker Arden Key, but not for the tackle that injured Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Key’s tackle on Mahomes was legal.

Mahomes got caught between Corey Peters and Key, and Key fell on the quarterback’s right ankle, bending it sideways. Mahomes was a full participant in practice this week and will play in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Mahomes did leave the divisional round game for 13 plays, and while he was on the sideline, Key was penalized for roughing backup quarterback Chad Henne with 5:27 remaining until halftime.

The NFL fined Key $15,914 for roughing the passer.

The league also fined Chiefs safety Bryan Cook $5,906 for taunting after Jaylen Watson‘s interception in the fourth quarter last Saturday. Cook was penalized on the play with 3:48 remaining.

7 responses to “NFL fines Arden Key but not for tackle that injured Patrick Mahomes

  2. I was shocked the booth guys didn’t have him ejected. I thought the leg injury to Mahomes was intentional, but the flagrant foul against Henne should have ended Key’s day. He was definitely trying to put QB’s out of the game, and he nearly succeeded. He was always getting late head shots to QB’s when he played for the Raiders. This guy shouldn’t be in the league.

  4. What about the play where the Chiefs’ player put his helmet directly into Trevor Lawrence’s chin guard. Blatantly illegal, but of course not even called as a penalty on the field.

  5. Did Brady get a fine or suspension for his bush league play? Nope

    ——/——/——/——/

    Brady did receive a fine for the tripping.

  7. Players should get a fine for just looking at Mahomes, or at the very least go blind.

