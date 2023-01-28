Report: Falcons working on a deal to hire Packers assistant Jerry Gray

Getty Images

The Falcons hired a new defensive coordinator Friday, naming Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. Packers defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Jerry Gray interviewed for the job.

Gray appears headed to Atlanta anyway.

The Falcons are working on a deal with Gray, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Gray has spent the past three seasons as an assistant on the Packers’ staff, but he isn’t under contract for 2023, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Gray and Falcons head coach Arthur Smith were on the same staffs in Washington in 2007-08 and with the Titans in 2011-13.

Gray was the Bills’ defensive coordinator from 2001-05 and the Titans’ defensive coordinator in 2011-13.

Gray also interviewed with the Bears for an unspecified position on their staff.