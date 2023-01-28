What will happen with Sean Payton?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 28, 2023, 2:21 PM EST
Dallas Cowboys v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

One of the four teams that interviewed former Saints coach Sean Payton recently went in a different direction, with the Panthers hiring Frank Reich. That leaves three teams in the current cycles that could hire him — the Texans, Cardinals, and Broncos. So where will he land?

Momentum gradually has been building this week toward Payton staying at Fox for another year. That doesn’t mean things won’t turn around, but there are complications.

First, the Saints want real value for Payton. More than a mid-to-late first-round pick, as reported last week. No other candidate in the current cycle comes with that obligation.

Second, Payton wants to be paid commensurately with other top coaches. The price now exceeds $20 million. And skilled, accomplished coaches are worth every penny.

Third, Payton is believed to want a certain amount of authority over the roster. All teams considering him have General Managers in place who might want to lose a portion of their authority to the coach, especially with other coaching options that wouldn’t undermine the G.M.

Adding to the current sense of confusion as to Payton comes from Thursday’s random report from Mark Maske of the Washington Post that Payton has concerns about a potential power struggle with an unnamed member of ownership. Many assumed that Maske was referring to limited partner Condoleeza Rice.

Regardless of who it is, owners are the rock and coaches are the scissors. There are no power struggles. Ownership has the power. And Payton has denied the report.

Then there’s the question of where the report came from, and whether someone may have been trying to torpedo Payton’s candidacy in Denver, and maybe elsewhere. Hard feelings still linger between 345 Park Avenue and Payton over the bounty scandal. Would it be crazy to think that Maske, who routinely reports on league matters, was told my someone at corporate headquarters about Payton’s supposed misgivings, regardless of whether he actually has any?

The clock continues to tick. And Payton will be part of Fox’s coverage of the NFC Championship on Sunday. More news is likely coming soon. In theory, it could come at any time.

Permalink 36 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

36 responses to “What will happen with Sean Payton?

  1. It’s a QB league as Payton well knows, so spending a ton of money on a coach that only had one super bowl win in fifteen years with Drew Brees, might not be so enticing. Payton was the king of early exits from the playoffs when many thought his Saints’ teams should have made it to the super bowl. None of the teams he interviewed for have a Drew Brees as their QB, so reality might be settling in.

  3. If he was going to be appointed it would have already happened.
    The Saints want too much.
    Payton wants too much and he is over rated!

  6. Sure, give Payton full authority over the roster. He did really well in New Orleans the last few years didn’t he?

  7. If he stays in the booth another year, would his contract with NO be over in 2024? If so makes sense to wait

  8. I was wondering when the bounty scandal would be mentioned again. It’s clear that the league did whatever it had to do to torpedo some Saints’ playoff runs. A grudge was definitely being held.
    So now, 12 – 14 years after bountygate, I’m not sure the league is willing to just let it be. I suspect as long as Payton is in the league in a coaching capacity there will be a penalty to pay, which might cause some teams to drop Payton from their list of HC candidates.

  9. Are the second and third problems — pay him like other coaches and give him a say in roster decisions — really problems? Commensurate pay and roster input are reasonable requests.

    The first problem seems to be the real sticking point. If that’s what the Saints want, teams will think they’re asking for too much.

  10. He’s waiting for that cowboys job. I think he goes back to the studio, where he’s not a great fit.

  11. He isn’t worth the cost, simple as that. He should lower his pay for the first year to like 2 million to offset the cost of the draft picks that teams have to pay just to get him.

  13. If Payton tables his HC search for a year, how hot does McCarthy’s seat get in Dallas next season?

  14. If the Saints want too much for him and are in his way, he should just tell the Saints he’s ready to be their coach again. Then the Saints could let him coach, fire him or reduce the trade demands.

  15. You’re really covering for Payton, aren’t you? More likely, Maske is correct. And if the league was that concerned about Payton, why would it let a network partner employ him on their broadcasts.

    Face it, he’s not what he thinks he’s worth unless he’s bringing Drew Brees along.

  17. Possibly the most overrated head coach in the NFL. Ever.
    It sure looks like no team has even made him an offer.

  19. Everyone saying he is overrated is clueless. There are several QBs with other teams who have those jobs because Payton was able to win games with them as their QB. He also did all of this constantly being in salary cap hell. If you look at for how long the Saints were competitive and also at factors like ticket sales and merchandise sales for a small market team those are other factors that make him desirable.

    Also talk about those talking about those years with Brees seem to forget that he was a pass over QB who that didn’t have record before being teamed with Payton.

    At the end of the day the Saints are one of the 19 of 32 teams who have one of the 55 Lombardi trophies. So, anyone diminishing that accomplishment has zero clue the value of that to a franchise.

  20. My Vikings were the victims of bountygate, and I’ve always loathed Payton for what he and his team did. Losing fairly is one thing, but losing to a bunch of bounty hunters is another. I still remember the absolute beating they gave Bret Favre in the playoff game, and how the officials seemed to look the other way when the Saints were mauling him and throwing him to the ground on every other play. I hope Payton ends up with a lousy team and loses a lot. He deserves it.

  21. The price now exceeds $20 million. And skilled, accomplished coaches are worth every penny.
    —–

    No they aren’t. Coaches are only as good as their Defense or QB. Even Belichick looks average without Brady. It’s no coincidence Peyton retired shortly after Brees, his value goes down every year he doesn’t have a Hall of Fame QB.

  22. Excuse me while I get out my crying towel for the myriad of problems which multimillionaires face each and every day……

  23. If I can get a 22 year old Drew Brees I might be interested in Sean Payton.
    But otherwise he’s overpriced and under-stellar as a coach.

  24. As a long time negotiator, I can tell you when nobody is making an offer, the price is too high. In this case we don’t even have requests for a a second interview. Hence, if the Saints don’t lower their price, they won’t get anything this year.

  25. The Saints want way too much. They should be lucky to get a 2nd or 3rd rounder and run. That’s the snag on all of this. Teams are looking at the Gruden trade and learning from past mistakes. Yeah Payton is a proven Head Coach but gone are the days of throwing away 1st round picks. Carolina was out and Denver might be too. Denver has a 1st rounder and the richest owners in football and they still haven’t pulled the trigger. If the Saints keep waiting they will get nothing!

  26. He wants the Dallas job but wont settle for Jones GM authority. One or the other will have to give in and it will be Payton. Remember Cowboys fans, Jones has made alot of money for the other owners, which is why he has made the HOF but he also withholds a lot of other revenue that the other owners want, which is why the team isnt allowed to win another SB … The Oligarchy has final say … ask Kroenke …

  27. I don’t think Jerry really wants him, at least not if he has to compensate the Saints and pay Payton $20M a year.

  28. Sean Payton may likely be returning as HC of The Saints if the current head coach doesn’t Win next season.That could have been the plan from the get go. Who knows?

  29. I’d like to see him return to Fox and reteam with Mike Vick. They had good chemistry. Eventually they could be part of the big group after retirements.

    He’d probably be interested in Tampa or The Chargers if they open up. Not sure about Rams because of cap situation and lack of draft picks. Dallas did have talks but he wants the control Parcells had there. That was a non starter and thus McCarthy Quinn succession plan continues.

  30. he needs to wait 1 more year.
    brandon staley will screw it up and that will be
    the ticket to stay home and have justin herbert to work with.

  31. ob2040 says:
    January 28, 2023 at 2:51 pm

    No one wants to give up 2 first round picks for an overrated coach.
    ———————————————————————————————–

    Saints aren’t asking for 2 First Round picks for Payton…
    Will they try to get a 1st and a lesser round pick too? Sure…

    But 2 First Rounders? Nah – there is NOTHING out there that has said that.

  32. He’ll be the Chargers or the Cowboys coach in 2024… Whichever team falls flatter on their face.

  33. People still crying about the bounty. Toughen up it’s football. Vikings were just too soft to punch back.

  35. If only Houston had better ownership. One would think New Orleans would ask far less from an AFC team? They have the 2nd pick, could easily end up as a franchise QB with Payton making the pick. But Houston enjoys being the laughing stock of the NFL along with Indi. Makes too much sense so it will never happen.

  36. Matt Rhule was grossly overpaid as a coach at about $7-8 mil a year and his contract sent shockwaves through the league 2.5 year ago. Who, outside BB (who doubles as GM, right?) makes anything anywhere near $20 million a year? Where did this number come from, his agent? Might just be greatly overplaying his hand. Teams don’t make that much money.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.