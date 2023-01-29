Bengals, Chiefs tied 20-20 after Samaje Perine TD

Getty Images

The Chiefs and Bengals are on their way to a classic ending in the AFC Championship Game.

Bengals running back Samaje Perine ran for a two-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and Evan McPhearson’s extra point tied the score 20-20 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The touchdown drive came after a fumble by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes near midfield. Mahomes lost the ball while trying to throw a pass and Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard recovered the ball.

It looked like the Chiefs might have forced a punt, but the Bengals went for it on fourth-and-six from the Chiefs’ 41-yard-line and Joe Burrow hit Ja'Marr Chase for a 35-yard gain.

Chase now has six catches for 75 yards and Burrow is 22-of-33 for 229 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.