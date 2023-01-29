Bengals draw even on Tee Higgins TD catch

Posted by Josh Alper on January 29, 2023, 8:38 PM EST
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

The Bengals and Chiefs are all tied up in the third quarter.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hit wide receiver Tee Higgins for a 27-yard strike on a third down for Cincinnati’s first touchdown of the evening. Evan McPhearson’s extra point tied the game 13-13 with just under 10 minutes left to play in the third quarter.

Burrow had a nine-yard completion to Higgins earlier in the drive and the wideout leads the team with five catches for 73 yards. Burrow is 17-of-25 for 183 yards overall.

The Chiefs got the ball to start the third quarter, but posted their second straight three-and-out. The Bengals have responded to those defensive stops with 10 points and things are tight with a lot of time left in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Bengals draw even on Tee Higgins TD catch

  1. Chiefs are so predictably soft. Just wilt when the pressure cranks up. Glad to see their window closing. Doubt they ever make it past the WC round again.

  3. The Cincinnati Defence has be awful yet the Chiefs have 13 points (at the time of this post) at least . It confusing to watch feels like it should be Chiefs by 14 right now .

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.