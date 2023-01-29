Bengals draw even on Tee Higgins TD catch

Getty Images

The Bengals and Chiefs are all tied up in the third quarter.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hit wide receiver Tee Higgins for a 27-yard strike on a third down for Cincinnati’s first touchdown of the evening. Evan McPhearson’s extra point tied the game 13-13 with just under 10 minutes left to play in the third quarter.

Burrow had a nine-yard completion to Higgins earlier in the drive and the wideout leads the team with five catches for 73 yards. Burrow is 17-of-25 for 183 yards overall.

The Chiefs got the ball to start the third quarter, but posted their second straight three-and-out. The Bengals have responded to those defensive stops with 10 points and things are tight with a lot of time left in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium.