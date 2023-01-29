Colts plan second interview with Shane Steichen

Posted by Josh Alper on January 29, 2023, 8:54 AM EST
Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will be trying to advance to the Super Bowl on Sunday and the Colts will be watching closely to see how he fares.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Colts plan to interview Steichen a second time for their head coaching vacancy. Steichen will be able to interview with the team this week whether the Eagles win or lose, but he will not be eligible to be hired until the Eagles season is over.

Steichen had his initial interview with the Colts on January 14. He also interviewed with the Panthers and Texans, but Carolina hired Frank Reich and there’s been no word about a second interview in Houston at this point.

Packers special teams coach Rich Bisaccia is also slated for a second interview with Indianapolis. Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale also remain in the running.

  1. Would hate to lose Shane. He has done an excellent job with this offense and especially Jalen. He doesn’t seem to get enough credit for the Eagles and Jalen’s season.

