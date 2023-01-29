DeVonta Smith sets up Miles Sanders touchdown, Eagles lead 7-0

Getty Images

The Eagles went right down the field to take an early 7-0 lead. But as it turns out, they shouldn’t have had the chance to score.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts hit receiver DeVonta Smith on fourth-and-3 from the San Francisco 35 for what appeared to be a 29-yard, one-handed catch.

The Eagles went quickly to the line and got a play off before it could be challenged. And a play later, Miles Sanders ran in a 6-yard touchdown to give Philadelphia an early 7-0 lead.

But when the FOX broadcast returned from its commercial break, it showed a replay that clearly displayed Smith not controlling the ball to the ground. It should have been an incomplete pass. Had head coach Kyle Shanahan challenged the play, it would have been overturned.

It’s a massive break for the Eagles, who now have a seven-point advantage.

A.J. Brown also had a huge catch to keep the drive going on third down and move the chains.

While 49ers linebacker Fred Warner had to exit the game at the beginning of the drive, he came back in after missing just one play. San Francisco announced he suffered a stinger.