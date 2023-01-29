DeVonta Smith sets up Miles Sanders touchdown, Eagles lead 7-0

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 29, 2023, 3:28 PM EST
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles went right down the field to take an early 7-0 lead. But as it turns out, they shouldn’t have had the chance to score.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts hit receiver DeVonta Smith on fourth-and-3 from the San Francisco 35 for what appeared to be a 29-yard, one-handed catch.

The Eagles went quickly to the line and got a play off before it could be challenged. And a play later, Miles Sanders ran in a 6-yard touchdown to give Philadelphia an early 7-0 lead.

But when the FOX broadcast returned from its commercial break, it showed a replay that clearly displayed Smith not controlling the ball to the ground. It should have been an incomplete pass. Had head coach Kyle Shanahan challenged the play, it would have been overturned.

It’s a massive break for the Eagles, who now have a seven-point advantage.

A.J. Brown also had a huge catch to keep the drive going on third down and move the chains.

While 49ers linebacker Fred Warner had to exit the game at the beginning of the drive, he came back in after missing just one play. San Francisco announced he suffered a stinger.

9 responses to “DeVonta Smith sets up Miles Sanders touchdown, Eagles lead 7-0

  1. Bad NFL officiating rears it’s ugly head early by missing incomplete pass on 1st drive by Eagles – terrible! 70 years old and officiating gets worse every single year!

  3. And just like that, one injury a few minutes in to ruin the entire football game

  4. This game is over…. Shanny getting outcoached, Purdy out, Bosa hurt. I guess its time for a nap.

  5. Unbelievable that the 49’s didn’t challenge the catch, sitting home on my couch it didn’t look like a catch!

  7. These Eagles are easy to hate, especially their jackass, mugging for the camera coach.

    Hurts looks off and the 49ers D looks good, but the score that shouldn’t have been looms large with Purdy out.

  8. rockyd says:
    January 29, 2023 at 4:02 pm
    – 49ers look over matched on both the offensive line – majorly, and defensive line. That’s as clear as that missed call for the catch

  9. K says:
    – 49ers look over matched on both the offensive line – majorly, and defensive line. That’s as clear as that missed call for the catch
    ***************

    K, you must be one of those Eagles fans that so easy to hate 😂

