Of the final four NFL teams, any combination would have been a great one in the Super Bowl.

This one may be the best.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid will be facing the team that fired him a decade ago, after 14 seasons as head coach of the Eagles. He quickly landed in Kansas City, and now he’ll go for his second Super Bowl win as the Eagles try to do the same thing.

It’s also the fourth career Super Bowl for Reid. He’s 1-3 in those games.

A win in Arizona over the Eagles would surely be the sweetest one yet for Reid, who will likely have several more chances with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback — and with an organization that constantly puts high-end talent around him.

30 responses to “In two weeks, Andy Reid faces the team that fired him 10 years ago

  2. Such a bummer that the Bills didn’t face the Chiefs today. That’s the matchup everyone wanted to see.

    Bungles are and always will be the Bungles.

  8. Reid was unemployed for all of 15 minutes.
    He probably doesn’t have any recollection of being out of work.

  9. Andy earned that firing. He always got them there, but just couldn’t win the big one. Sadly teams don’t realize what they got until it’s gone. Luckily for Philly m, an Andy disciple got them there and now they’re back on track again. So despite the firing, Philly has stayed relevant. A lot of teams would kill just to get a playoff win, some teams get there so much that playoffs isn’t the hurdle. KC did the same thing to Marty Schottenheimer. And after leading San Diego to 14-2 they fired him after just 1 year. I think they’ve been jinxed ever since.

  10. Both the Eagles and Reid have won Super Bowls since their split. I’m sure both parties are happy and have moved on.

  12. Yea that’s great, but let’s just see who the refs are told to help win will decide this game

  13. The refs tried to stop this. But, the trash talked helped them overcome it. The Bungles offensive line collapsed the entire game. Yes, they got wrecked. Where are all of the trash talkers now??? Hahahaha Enjoy that vacation.

  16. I have not seen a game more influenced by the refs all year. League wins: not surprised. The fix is in

  17. The Chiefs just have to force the fake QB of Philthy to throw the ball. His 5 yard per attempt game today will not cut it. He was actually awful in the game against the 49ers.

  18. It might be an interesting game, but that Philly defense is something special and it’s going to take a Herculean performance from the Chiefs to overcome it.

  21. I would like to see the Eagles win because The Eagles Kelce is less of a tool than his brother.

  22. The good news is, Cincy can chomp on their cigars when the AFC wins the Pro Bowl flag football game and Burrow wins all the skills competitions at QB!

  23. EXACTLY the way the NFL told the refs it should be. Had the 49ers won, they would have made sure the Bengals made it (for a third time rematch). Refs decided the Bengals-Chiefs. It was obvious. Go see what Rich Eissenand other national media are saying…Chiefs were handed that game.

  25. *And after leading San Diego to 14-2 they fired him after just 1 year. I think they’ve been jinxed ever since.* You called it Springfield. Everyone in San Diego knows it too.

  27. The worst possible outcome, let the Mahomes slurpfest begin. I’m looking at you Peter King – wonder what the over /under will be on the use of the word ‘heroic’ as it relates to Mahomes? The Kelce brothers, Reid and Philly – gag me, no PFT for me until after the Super Bowl. Go Eagles!

  28. To be fair, Reid was at the end of his rope in Philadelphia bc of family issues. He needed to have a chi of scenery, and oh, btw, it worked pretty well for him!

  29. No dog in this fight, but the Eagles are going to give the now gimpy Chiefs the proverbial “Bl00d Eagle in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs will be splayed out and embarassaed in this one.

  30. It was dumb for Taylor to only give the ball to Mixon eight times. Burrow needed more balance to win against KC.

