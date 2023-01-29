It will be Travis Kelce vs. Jason Kelce at Super Bowl LVII

USA Today Sports

The Chiefs and Eagles are heading to the Super Bowl and that will make for some tough choices in the Kelce family.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce will be on opposite sides in Arizona on February 12 as they both look for the second Super Bowl win of their career. It’s the most prominent battle of brothers in the Super Bowl since Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh faced off after the 2012 season.

Jason Kelce touched on the possibility of facing his brother after the Eagles’ 31-7 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

“Yup, I have a Kansas City sweatshirt that I will wear for the next three hours and that’s it for the rest of the year,” Kelce said. “Win or lose, I am done being a Chiefs fan in three hours. I am looking forward to see who wins that one. They are two really good teams. Not trying to get my hopes up, but we’ll see who we are playing.”

The Kelce vs. Kelce angle promises to join Andy Reid facing the Eagles as exceedingly well-covered angles over the next couple of weeks.