It’s time to bring back the third quarterback rule

Posted by Mike Florio on January 29, 2023, 6:35 PM EST
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Before the 2011 season, NFL teams could have a third quarterback in uniform on game days, on an emergency basis. It gave teams a 46th active player, although if he entered before the fourth quarter none of the other quarterbacks could return.

As of 2011, the NFL simply expanded the game-day roster from 45 to 46, allowing teams to suit up another player at any position it wanted — quarterback, offensive line, defensive secondary, wherever.

The problem is that not many teams are willing to have three quarterbacks in uniform. And so they roll the dice with two. And sometimes the dice blow up in their faces.

It happened today to the 49ers. They had two quarterbacks in uniform, Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson. After Purdy suffered an elbow injury and Johnson sustained a concussion, they had to choose between bringing back an impaired Purdy or letting Christian McCaffrey play quarterback.

So maybe it’s time to bring back the third quarterback rule, without reducing the roster back to 45.

Some teams would say that if they’re forced to use their third quarterback in a given game, they’re already screwed. Still, at least it won’t look quite as bad for the league as it did today.

And it looked very bad.

44 responses to “It’s time to bring back the third quarterback rule

  2. And think just the other day there was a national sports writer whining that there wouldnt be enough time for him to digest the 1st game 🤦‍♂️💩🤦‍♂️

  4. Blame the coach, not the rules. Shanahan knows the roster (excluding QB) is Super Bowl caliber. He made the bad decision, it’s his fault.

  5. It didn’t look bad at all for the league today. It looked bad for a lousy 9ers team who would have been crushed no matter who was at quarterback.

  8. NFL needs to allow teams to suit up everyone including practice squad. Ridiculous the rule has not been changed yet

  9. It is a shame that the NFL NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME was reduced to watching the Navy Midshipman vs the best team in football

  10. What a coincidence that ONE TEAM has been overwhelmingly the one most impacted by QB injuries.

    What bad luck.

    Or maybe the coach doesn’t prioritize protecting the QB, opting instead to try to roll the dice for a high powered offense so everyone can call him a genius.

    You don’t change the rules to benefit ONE GUY or ONE TEAM (unless it’s Brady and the Pats, of course).

  11. Still, at least it won’t look quite as bad for the league as it did today.

    ——————-

    It didn’t look bad for the league. It looked bad for the 49ers. It was their decision not to activate three quarterbacks. There’s no reason to change the rules YET AGAIN.

  12. I agree with this idea. Especially for the playoffs. That was the least interesting conference championship game I have ever watched.

  14. Agreed !! There’s too much money and prestige on the line to play these stupid roster games.

  16. The game slowly faded away after Purdy’s injury. Philly at home was too high a hill to climb with the folks left.

    But I picked Philly to win it all so lets go stop on the AFC!

  18. I remember when teams always had 3 QBs in uniform at all times.
    Miss those days.
    Much better game in those days.

  19. 9ers were the darlings of the pundits – genius Shanahan and Lynch going for a SB with Mr. Irrelevant as QB – and Fate caught up with them.

  21. Too many injuries. Perhaps we shouldn’t be letting the Eagles be getting away with cheap shots

  23. I’m a niners fan, and I’m on the fence with this one.
    Josh Johnson wasnt lighting it up when he got injured so the QB behind him would (presumably) be even worse.
    Sometimes, ish happens, sucks the niners lost but I cant say for sure they would have won if Purdy stayed healthy.

  24. Shanahan is supposed to be this offensive genius right? You have two of the hardest players in the league to defend in McCaffery and Samuel? Why not run more wildcat with the two of them in the backfield. Well when the game was actually close

  25. That NFC championship game was an embarrassment for the league on so many levels: it was literally a waste of everybody’s time. Unless you like seeing refs throw flags and hearing their voice thru the PA system.

  26. If the point of your rule change is to prevent a team from playing without a healthy QB, why stop at a third QB?

    Let them carry a third, fourth, and fifth QB that can at least come in and throw a couple of simple routes. Half the country turned the game off because who wants to watch a team down 20 try to run every play.

    Besides, how crazy of a story is it if the outcome was “the 5th string former XFL-QB led the team to three straight TDs to come back, before a late Hurts TD run sent the Eagles to the Super Bowl?

    It’s not like the 5th QB is a huge competitive advantage. Most likely, that guy is not ready or not good enough and you lose. But at least you have a shot…and with that, viewers.

  27. Talk about overreacting.

    If three qbs, then same logic rules for 2 punters, kickers, long snappers…

    SF made a calculated roster choice. The choice blew up on them. That’s part of football.

  31. You said it yourself. They (and other teams) gambled on 2 qb’s. Given the niners history of going through them, I’d think it would be a no brainer rather than having the 47th player be a backup on special teams.

  32. Nothing wrong with the rules, they don’t dictate your roster. Only media folks and Coaches want to change them when things don’t go their way.

  33. The 49ers were already down to their 3rd string QB to start the game. Shan Shan probably figured they couldn’t possibly have more bad luck, or, if they did, it just wasn’t their year.

  34. SF should be smart enough to have a third dress when they knew going into the game that they were using a 7th rounder and a journeyman. The worst case scenario happened and now they should change the rules for the San Francisco Fly-Their-Pants?

  35. Reading comments on how the 49ers lost because of Purdy being injured. EVERY fan in the NFL except Niners fans KNOW Purdy hasn’t face a defense as Nasty as the Eagles. The game was over b4 Purdy went out..Purdy doesn’t play defense so I’m pretty sure the EAGLES dominated the NINERS defense because they’re better then them. No respect 4 Philly but when they win yet another ring in 5 years the nay sayers will admit they’re best team in NFL.

  37. Miami almost had the same situation happen 2 times.
    Starter went out on 1st series ans back up barely got through game 2 different times

  39. ALL NFL ROSTERS FOR REGULAR SEASON & playoffs NEED TOO BE 60 MEN EVEN
    3-4 QBs dressed 4-5 RBs 7-8 WRS 10-12 Oline 6-7 DLine and so on
    also why do we need all these background coaches all over the bench area we never heard of or seen a lot of ?

  40. 10000% the game was essentially over 3 minutes into the 2nd half. I also rewatched the roughing kicker oof … now I know why Shannan was mad !! That’s 14 points that were handed to them by unqualified officials.

  41. I don’t think so. It’s not a problem if you employ QBs who can play with a little bit of pain. I’ve never seen a QB bail out so quickly. Most guys who make it to that level demand to be back in the game. He wanted no parts of returning and you could see the resentment from his teammates. NFL is not for you, bro. It’s unlikely another team will take a chance on you.

  42. Minnesota’s defense took the blame five years ago.

    Time for San Francisco’s defense to do the same. You gave up four rushing touchdowns.

  43. The 49’ers were going to lose that game no matter if Purdy got hurt or not. The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFC and proved it today. Everyone was talking that SF had the #1 defense….the Eagles had the #2 defense and are better offensively as well as have a more talented roster from top to bottom. SF had the easiest SOS in the NFL this season and didn’t beat anyone down the stretch. Purdy was a nice story but didn’t really do anything special…he just didn’t lose games. The whole plan today for the Eagles was to shutdown McCaffrey and you win….they did it to perfection except for the one TD run. Plus, the Eagles coaching staff IMO, is better.

  44. Nfl fans lost today. We were “forced” to watch a one armed man hand off the football for the last 20 minutes of a game. It was painful to watch. Not to mention incredibly boring. But it is a little strange watching the Eagles fans trying to brag about beating a fourth wing QB. Yes Eagles fans, it does matter and change things when the other team is playing a fourth string and then a one armed QB.

