Posted by Charean Williams on January 29, 2023, 5:36 PM EST
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
The 49ers don’t have a healthy quarterback, and they can’t get out of their own way.

This game isn’t officially over, with a quarter to go, but Eagles fans have begun the celebration.

Jalen Hurts scored on a 1-yard run with 43 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Hurts had seven carries for 40 yards in the 15-play, 91-yard drive.

Hurts shouldn’t run or throw again today, as the Eagles, up 28-7, should put him in bubble wrap and let him handoff the rest of the way.

Hurts is 15-of-25 for 121 yards and has run for 39 yards on 11 carries.

Hurts’ touchdown run was his 15th rushing touchdown of the season, the most by a quarterback in the regular season and postseason in NFL history.

The Eagles punted the ball, but Jordan Mason was flagged for roughing Brett Kern. That gave the ball back to the Eagles, along with 15 yards. Kyle Shanahan argued that Mason was pushed into Kern.

The 49ers have 10 penalties for 67 yards, with many of them coming with an automatic first down. That includes an unnecessary roughness penalty on Talanoa Hufanga on Hurts’ 14-yard run on the Eagles’ latest touchdown drive.

5 responses to “Jalen Hurts’ 15th rushing touchdown of the season gives Eagles 28-7 lead

  1. Someone on the 49ers can throw the ball. You can’t just go for it on the ground. Let anyone throw it. What’s the worst that could happen? Go down swinging at least.

  3. Tip my cap to the eagles. Better team won.
    I’ll be rooting for the bengals to win the Super Bowl. 🙂

  5. Fox coverage is typical as you get really quick who they are for by the announcing and who they show over and over. Takes away from the game.

