Josh Johnson in for Brock Purdy, who injured his elbow on first drive

Posted by Charean Williams on January 29, 2023, 3:39 PM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy injured his right elbow on the team’s first drive and is out of the game.

Josh Johnson has replaced him, the fourth quarterback to play for the 49ers this season.

The 49ers list Purdy as questionable to return.

On the sixth play, Purdy had his arm pinned by Haason Reddick, and the ball came out. Officials originally ruled an incomplete pass, which would have given the 49ers a third-and-six at midfield.

The Eagles challenged, and won after Linval Joseph recovered what was determined to be a fumble.

Purdy’s right arm was being examined on the sideline as the 49ers held the Eagles to a three-and-out. He started throwing on the sideline, and then appeared to tell coach Kyle Shanahan he couldn’t go.

The rookie is playing only because of injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo earlier this season.

The 49ers trail 7-0.

Permalink 37 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

37 responses to “Josh Johnson in for Brock Purdy, who injured his elbow on first drive

  7. All the talk about Purdy just doing well because of Shannahan’s system can shush now. Johnson looks lost and he’s a 15 yr. vet who’s had backup reps for a month+ now.

  15. Phili got a free 7 points due to a bad call and lack of awareness by SF coaching staff. In reality they stopped Phili on 4th and three. Instead the home team got spotted 7 points. Without their starting QB it would be a minor miracle if SF wins this game. This team is absolutely cursed like no other team by injuries, including 3 starters at quarterback in one season.

  21. 7-7 now. It’s not over. However it’s been bad coaching so far. That DeVonta pass should have been challenged. And who’s putting backup TE to block Reddick. He has nothing if he’s blocked by McGlinchey

  25. You can’t give defenses free shots at the qb. Seems to happen every so often with Kyle, he outsmarted himself. Don’t block Reddick, great plan Kyle.

  27. K says:
    January 29, 2023 at 4:23 pm
    You can’t give defenses free shots at the qb. Seems to happen every so often with Kyle, he outsmarted himself. Don’t block Reddick, great plan Kyle.
    ———
    This one is on Ryans not Kyle. Who blocks Reddick with a back TE??

  28. Purdy hurt, an incomplete pass not caught, a punt hits the camera wire.
    This game is turning into a circus.

  29. Think the Niners regret not signing Baker as insurance? He was there for the taking.

  30. Trey Lance injured….
    Jimmy G injured….
    Brock Purdy injured….

    You know who doesn’t get injured? Tom Brady.

  34. Your problem is your coach SF.

    What kind of a slow wit thinks he’ll do the 2 minute drill with 1:30 left and a 4th string QB rather than going in down 7?

    Blahaha

    Why does SF keep losing the big games?

  35. Love all the crying Niners fans. Blame every body except our team that won the second worst division in football. They’re getting smacked in the mouth and can’t handle it. SOFT California team.

  36. Sucks, I wanted to see what he had when it mattered the most. He seemed to have the moxie that Tom Brady is know for. Now he is still a question mark.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.