Justin Herbert undergoes surgery on his left shoulder

Getty Images

The NFL’s looming Frolf Olympics in Las Vegas will have to find a way to get by without Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

The team has announced that he has undergone surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder.

Herbert suffered a rib injury in Week Two. It seemed to hamper him well into the season.

Herbert was not on the injury report for the wild-card loss to the Jaguars. It’s possible that he suffered the injury during the game.

It’s also possible that the injury was concealed, either by Herbert from the team or by the team from the league.

Herbert is expected to be ready for offseason activities. Which is important, given that the Chargers will have a new offensive coordinator.