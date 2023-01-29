Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy needs MRI to determine severity of elbow injury

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 29, 2023, 6:56 PM EST
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

In the immediate aftermath of the game, the 49ers aren’t sure about just how bad Brock Purdy‘s elbow injury is.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Purdy needs an MRI and would not have gone back into the game if he didn’t have to because he effectively could not throw.

Shanahan added that the quarterback wasn’t lobbying much to go back in.

“He went and kept throwing and realized he couldn’t. So there was no real discussion after that,” Shanahan said. “He couldn’t throw. And then when he came in, we had to decide what he could throw. And there weren’t too many options at that.”

Purdy threw only four passes in the game — two before the injury and two in the second half after he had to go back in when Josh Johnson suffered a concussion. The two passes in the second half were little lobs close to the line of scrimmage, as Purdy obviously was struggling to throw.

His final line was 4-of-4 passing for 23 yards.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy needs MRI to determine severity of elbow injury

  1. I swear everytime a qb has a injury like that you see suh in the background somewhere..

  2. Shanahan is a QB killer.

    Just look at his history.

    He doesn’t give to bits about QB safety, instead focusing on how sending more players out into the pattern allows him to rack up yards and be called a genius.

    And it works, until it doesn’t.

    Obviously, it doesn’t, and doesn’t, and doesn’t.

    Blame coach, not the players or the league.

  3. Suh pulled the OL so he could get around him and hit Johnson. I thought that was a penalty. Maybe not? Don’t believe me, watch the play

  4. winninaintsinnin says:
    January 29, 2023 at 7:16 pm
    Shanahan is a QB killer.

    Just look at his history.

    He doesn’t give to bits about QB safety, instead focusing on how sending more players out into the pattern allows him to rack up yards and be called a genius.

    And it works, until it doesn’t.

    Obviously, it doesn’t, and doesn’t, and doesn’t.

    Blame coach, not the players or the league.

    —————–

    Agreed. He’s wildy overrated. Why they didn’t have Garoppolo dressed after he’s been practicing is outright hubris.

    He’s reached his ceiling in SF.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.