Kyle Shanahan: Replay we saw wasn’t definitive that Devonta Smith didn’t catch ball

Getty Images

Injuries to quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson made Sunday a tough hill to climb for the 49ers, but it would have been a little less daunting had head coach Kyle Shanahan challenged a completion to Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith on the first Eagles drive of the game.

It appeared Smith made a leaping grab of quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ pass for a 29-yard gain on fourth-and-three. Smith motioned for the Eagles to hurry to the line and they got a snap off quickly, which eliminated a chance to challenge what replays eventually showed was an incompletion.

Fox didn’t immediately show those angles and Shanahan said after the game that he didn’t challenge the play because there was no replay that made it obvious that Smith failed to catch the ball.

“The replay we saw didn’t definitively show that,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We saw one up on the scoreboard. I was going to throw one anyways just to hope to take the chance, but they showed one up on the scoreboard that didn’t have all the angles you guys saw, and that looked like a catch. So we don’t want to waste the time out, which we definitely would have if we didn’t see that. But then I heard they got a couple of other angles and you guys end up seeing later that it was not a catch.”

The 49ers would have taken over on their 35-yard-line after a successful challenge, but the Eagles scored a touchdown two plays later and would go on to a 31-7 win.