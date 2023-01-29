Kyle Shanahan: Replay we saw wasn’t definitive that Devonta Smith didn’t catch ball

January 29, 2023
Injuries to quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson made Sunday a tough hill to climb for the 49ers, but it would have been a little less daunting had head coach Kyle Shanahan challenged a completion to Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith on the first Eagles drive of the game.

It appeared Smith made a leaping grab of quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ pass for a 29-yard gain on fourth-and-three. Smith motioned for the Eagles to hurry to the line and they got a snap off quickly, which eliminated a chance to challenge what replays eventually showed was an incompletion.

Fox didn’t immediately show those angles and Shanahan said after the game that he didn’t challenge the play because there was no replay that made it obvious that Smith failed to catch the ball.

“The replay we saw didn’t definitively show that,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We saw one up on the scoreboard. I was going to throw one anyways just to hope to take the chance, but they showed one up on the scoreboard that didn’t have all the angles you guys saw, and that looked like a catch. So we don’t want to waste the time out, which we definitely would have if we didn’t see that. But then I heard they got a couple of other angles and you guys end up seeing later that it was not a catch.”

The 49ers would have taken over on their 35-yard-line after a successful challenge, but the Eagles scored a touchdown two plays later and would go on to a 31-7 win.

  1. So? Smith got up and signaled to go hurry up, he knew he didn’t catch it. Given the magnitude, why not challenge it? For a timeout in the first half? Cmon Shanahan, gotta be better than that. Playoff games are all about momentum.

  2. Shannahan still can’t figure out the big game. I get no QB, but was supposed to have the best d in the league. Lots of complaints about penalties and whatnot. They gave up 31 points, it’s not like it was a 3 point game.

  3. It wouldn’t have mattered. The refs weren’t going to let the 49ers hang around in this one.

  4. That’s true. Even though we all saw him bobble the ball, I never saw it hit the ground. He might have had his hands/fingers under the ball.

  5. Game was a wash as soon as Purdy went out. Penalties were another insult to injury. Couple bad Penalties on the 49ers, but the eagles didn’t have to earn the win after Purdy went out. Overall made for a terrible game that didn’t showcase the talent that was on the field. Eagles got a easy walk to the SB.

  6. @notaloon

    Completely agree

    It was completely obvious immediately. I can’t defend Kyle here. I was screaming at my TV and everyone in my house thought he caught it but any knowledgeable a football fan knew Smith got up signaling and Philly immediately no huddling was fishy

  8. Shanahan is a terrible game manager because he’s not paying attention other than on offense.

    What a poor excuse.

    And for all the Niners whining about injuries, look at your own coach.

    Ever wonder why you were plumbing the 4th string QB while NO OTHER TEAM IN THE NFL had to?

    This isn’t a NFL thing, this is a Niners thing.

    Your coach eschews protection for gaudier offensive stats.

    Not keeping in guys to protect the QB can eventually bite.

  9. Kyle : Watch the movie Water Boy,yeah you are channeling Coach Klien played by Henry Winkler. Additinally : Maybe have an eye exam. That was not a catch and just admit you blew it.

  11. Nothing but excuses from Niner fans. The same ones who just days ago were pounding their chests about how they would beat the Eagles. The true best defense in the league knocked both of their QB’s out of the game and rhe best offende in the league ran the ball right down the throat of soft defense. Now they have nothing but excuses Typical of a loser franchise and fans that have won nothing in 3 decades.

  12. Only losers give lame excuses like this. Your job is to throw the challenge flag coach. 28-3 NEVER FORGET

