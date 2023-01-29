NFC Championship Game: 49ers lose Brock Purdy, trail Eagles 21-7 at halftime

Posted by Charean Williams on January 29, 2023, 4:44 PM EST
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
Everything went against the 49ers in the first half.

They lost quarterback Brock Purdy on the team’s sixth offensive snap, and he has not returned with a right elbow injury. Linebacker Fred Warner and defensive end Nick Bosa both briefly have left the lineup.

Officials’ blown call on fourth down on the first series helped Philadelphia’s first touchdown drive, and three defensive penalties on the 49ers for 13 yards and three first downs helped the Eagles on their second touchdown drive.

The 49ers trail the Eagles 21-7 at halftime as Philadelphia scored 14 points in the final two minutes of the second quarter.

Philadelphia took a 14-7 lead with 1:36 remaining in the first half on a 13-yard touchdown run by Miles Sanders, his second touchdown of the game. His first covered 6 yards and came two plays after Jalen Hurts hit DeVonta Smith for a 29-yard gain to the San Francisco 6 on fourth-and-three.

It originally appeared a tremendous one-handed catch, but Smith’s reaction to the Eagles to hurry up and snap it was a pretty good sign he didn’t catch it. Replays showed the ball hit the ground as he went to the ground, but Kyle Shanahan did not challenge.

The 49ers had a chance to go into the locker room down only one score and getting the second half kickoff, but backup quarterback Josh Johnson bobbled the shotgun snap. Haason Reddick recovered for the Eagles, the second lost fumble by 49ers’ quarterbacks, and three plays and 30 yards later, Boston Scott ran it in for 10 yards with 16 seconds left in the half.

Reddick has starred for the Eagles, and his hit on Purdy’s arm changed the complexion of the game. Reddick had a strip-sack, pinning Purdy’s arm and leaving him with a right elbow injury. Purdy tried to throw on the sideline but determined he couldn’t return.

Reddick has three tackles, two sacks, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble. Javon Hargrave has the team’s other sack and a pass breakup.

Hurts is 13-of-19 for 97 yards.

Purdy went 2-for-2 for 19 yards, and Johnson is 5-for-9 for 51 yards. Christian McCaffrey has seven carries for 55 yards, including a nifty 23-yard touchdown run.

