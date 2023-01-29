NFC Championship Game: Eagles headed to Super Bowl with 31-7 rout of 49ers

Posted by Charean Williams on January 29, 2023, 6:14 PM EST
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The NFC Championship Game was over early, even if plenty of time remained.

On the 49ers’ sixth offensive snap, Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick had a strip-sack of Brock Purdy that injured Purdy’s right elbow. Purdy had to return when Josh Johnson was knocked out by Ndamukong Suh and left with a concussion, but Purdy was unable to throw.

The Eagles won easily 31-7, advancing to Super Bowl LVII in two weeks. They will play the winner of the Chiefs-Bengals game.

The Eagles last played in the Super Bowl in 2017 when they beat Tom Brady‘s Patriots 41-33 to win Super Bowl LII.

Philadelphia dominated the 49ers, who had three turnovers, two injured quarterbacks, 11 penalties for 81 yards and failed to challenge an early fourth-down catch that wasn’t a catch by DeVonta Smith that led to an early 7-0 lead.

Reddick and running back Kenneth Gainwell starred.

Reddick had three tackles, two sacks, a quarterback hit, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble in the first half. Gainwell had 14 carries for 48 yards and two catches for 26 yards.

Jalen Hurts completed 15 of 25 passes for 121 yards and ran for 39 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. His 15 rushing touchdowns in the regular season and postseason are an NFL record for quarterbacks.

Miles Sanders rushed for 42 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

What could go wrong did for the 49ers, and they played with a hand tied behind their back after losing Purdy on the first drive. Purdy finished 4-of-4 for 23 yards and Johnson was 7-of-13 for 74 yards.

Running back Christian McCaffrey also threw a pass, which was incomplete, and had 19 touches for 106 yards and the team’s only touchdown. The 49ers had only 164 yards.

The 49ers played four quarterbacks this season, losing Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to injuries in the regular season.

71 responses to “NFC Championship Game: Eagles headed to Super Bowl with 31-7 rout of 49ers

  1. Welp! We had a good run faithful. CONGRATS to the Eagles and their fans. No excuses from this unbiased 49er fan. It sucks to not know what the outcome of the game could have been with a healthy Purdy. The talent on your roster injuries, in games adjustment and luck all plays a part of who wins. Philly was better today.

  2. As soon as Purdy went down the 49ers chances went from slim to nil.

    Can’t say I’m not proud of how they did going from 3-5 to the 2nd Seed in the Conference on their 3rd string QB.

    But that’s not enough to overcome a team like Philly. So congrats to them and their fans on their stellar season.

    Go Niners

  3. Did Santa Clara have the easiest schedule in the NFL or something? How is this pillow-soft defense top ranked? Someone should also tell Shanahan it’s ok to hold back a player or two to block so you don’t burn through QB’s. But I guess that’s the cost of that scheme.

  4. Congrats to the Eagles and their fans! Well done! Not the greatest game, but they don’t ask how, just how many!

    Would be epic if they get to face their old coach Andy Reid

  8. Sirriani and Hurts going to SB. Incredible. One of the most remarkable stories in football.

    After how much they were doubted, as a neutral so happy for them.

    Unlucky Shanahan, it is what it is. If roles were reversed they would be celebrating too without feeling bad.

  9. Refs held the Eagles’ hand right down the field. Did they even have a legitimate first down in the entire firs thalf? That crew should never ref a playoff game again.

  12. Congrats to the Eagles and their fans…you’ve had a great season and representing the NFC in the SB is well deserved.

    — Niners fan

  13. The best defensive front in football knocked out two quarterbacks paving the way for the eagles easy victory over the 49ers.Fly Eagles Fly !

  14. Shanahan is supposed to be an offensive genius. He should have been prepared for this dumb luck QB scenario. Exposed.

  18. Very horrible luck for my Niners and a cheap win for the eagles. You all can thumbs down all you want but you know it’s true. Good luck in the superbowl but the college style offense was exposed while the game was still somewhat fair and competitive.

  19. So tired of hearing what a great team the 49ers were.

    Can’t play the Cowboys and Seahawks every week, can you?

  20. Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles, their fans, and the referees! They all worked together to defeat the San Francisco 49ers. I hope the referees can help out the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

  21. Congrats to the Eagles on their win and to the Niners for giving it their best despite some unfortunate key injuries. As mentioned several times throughout the season, the team that manages to stay the healthiest in the end, wins. Hopefully we get a good competitive SB with all the players on both teams staying healthy.

  22. I love hearing the Tommy cult demanding the Niners to sign their boi Brady lololol

    Why on earth would they sign a guy that has ZERO winning seasons without elite coaching and got absolutely clown stomped by the Niners this season?

  23. Imagine having to put up with the TRASH that is Eagles fans the week leading up to the SB.

  25. Top 5 least entertaining championship games I’ve ever seen. I’m sure eagles fans loved it (and rightfully so!) but man this game SUCKED, outside of Jalen “singing” just now

  26. That was an awful game. Too bad Purdy got hurt so fat in the game. Shanny missed that first TD and it was all over after that. Should have challenged Congrats Philly! total beatdown the 49 ers really played bad

  27. snapbacksandtattoos777 says:
    January 29, 2023 at 6:15 pm
    Welp! We had a good run faithful. CONGRATS to the Eagles and their fans. No excuses from this unbiased 49er fan. It sucks to not know what the outcome of the game could have been with a healthy Purdy. The talent on your roster injuries, in games adjustment and luck all plays a part of who wins. Philly was better today.

    ————————

    FWIW a lot of non-9ers fans expected Philly to win even if Purdy was in. He’s never seen a defense like this. Purdy would have been destroyed all game by that nasty DL.

  28. Happy for Hurts. He put in the work and now will reap the rewards. Mind you – don’t have him sing!!

  29. Would rather see a game with both teams at full strength. Eagles should not apologize but felt like a default win.

  32. Three trips to the NFC Championship in four years, no ring.

    Window of opportunity isn’t going to stay open forever, Santa Clara.

  33. It’s a shame an professional NFL NFC CHAMPIONSHIP FOOTBALL game digressed to the iggles vs the NAVY MIDSHIPMANs playbook !

  34. Couldn’t happen to a worse team or city. Philly and a majority of their fans are the epitome of a dumpster.

    America will be cheering for the AFC winner

  35. Congratulations to the Eagles and their fans.

    However, I could do without the vocal stylings of Jalen Hurts. But he sure can play football.

  36. What a disappointing game for football fans. And props to SF for being the best team in the NFC through 3 QBs.

  37. Shanahan melted down getting caught up in legit penalties and his players followed his example. Disgrace.

  38. Disclaimer:
    I don’t care about either of these teams.

    That was some of the most trash officiating I’ve ever seen. I said in another article, kayfabe is alive and well in the NFL. How could I think otherwise? The league chooses not to do anything about poor officiating on one hand and leans into sports betting with the other. As someone else said, I don’t know if the whole league is on the take but someone sure is.

  39. Just a friendly reminder that the 49ers had not beaten a top tier team this season.
    In their only major test this season they were blown out by KC.
    It happened again today.
    Good team, NOT great!

  41. When you’ve no dog in the fight you just want to watch a good game, it’s a shame the injuries took the chance of that away.

  42. Eagles are definitely beatable

    Proud of my team

    Defense played good enough to win

    Different game with Purdy

    Josh Johnson is horrible, nice fumble

    GREAT job NFL send your worst officiating crew to the biggest game of the season

    Lots of home cooking calls and not one holding call on that O-line huh?

    Good game eagle fan

  43. The worst thing about the Eagles success is that we’re going to be subjected to Bradley Cooper.

  44. Well, there is always next year for “Mike’s son” to not make it to the Super Bowl with the most talented team in the league

  45. The 49ers lost their quarterback and then they lost their cool. Blame the refs, Godell, the WEF, reverse vampires, or some other shadowy cabal, but after Purdy went down the team fell apart. Offensively, but more surprisingly, on defence too.
    Disappointing start to championship weekend.
    Here’s hoping that Mahomes’ injury doesn’t ruin the next game too.

  46. The 49ers came apart emotionally and were beat physically. Congratulations to the Eagles.

  48. I’m sure that any fight in the stands was more entertaining than the football game.

  49. Two excellent teams but only one can be NFC Champions.

    Last year’s super bowl champ Rams, 1 and done.

    The favorites for the super bowl to start the season, Buffalo and San Fran, are going home.

    Now it’s KC or Cincinnati trying to return to the super bowl.

    What the Patriots achieved over two decades, in super bowl appearances and wins, will never be matched. Fans forget how difficult it is until championship weekend.

  50. I have a background in coaching – as high as the collegiate level.

    I was curious why SF seems to have so many QB injury issues over the years so I broke down their film.

    Turns out Shanahan has a different philosophy than most offensive coaches.

    Most offensive coaches put a priority on protecting the QB. How? They have TEs chip the DE or they have the RB chip or block.

    The advantage of doing this is it keeps your QB healthy. The disadvantage is it ties up possible receiving targets, getting them – at best – out into their routes late.

    Shanahan does very little of this. When it works, it means his offense looks great as he has more guys running routes sooner and wider open. However, the downside is your QB is open to big hits.

    Just look at the big hits today and last week. They allowed the other team’s best pass rushers 1 on 1 blocking.

    Notice all the injuries of his QBs over time. Not just this season – although this season was bad – but during all his seasons.

    Jimmy Glass my be a product of Shanahan’s priorities more so than his proclivity to get injured.

  51. minime says:
    January 29, 2023 at 6:16 pm
    Said it before.
    I’ll say it again.
    Fire lynch.
    Fire shanahan.

    ————

    Why? They were undefeated with the 3rd string QB. It wasn’t until he and the 4th string WB got knocked out that they finally lost a game.

  53. Seeing this game has finally given me peace after the Bengals eliminated the Bills.

    I can honestly say the Bills would have lost by 30 to the 49ers or Eagles and these defenses would’ve sacked Josh Allen 10+ and maybe taken a limb from him.

    Unless there is a significant change to the Bills coaching structure and we draft 2-3 STARTERS on the OL I don’t see the Bills winning a Super Bowl anytime soon.

    This is coming from a guy who telling myself all 17 years of the drought that this year was gonna be our year.

    People talk about all the talent at QB in the AFC but it looks like the NFC representative will be bringing a Top 3 defense to any upcoming Super Bowls.

  54. Unless you’re Army or Navy it’s hard to beat anyone just running the ball. And SF couldn’t. Had it been the other way around, with Hurts knocked out of the game instead of Purdy, the score probably would have been the same, but with SF winning. It sucks Purdy got injured. Better luck next year, young man. Let’s see how the Eagles do against Mahomes or Burrows. The Eagles may still win… they’re a great team… but at least it should be more of a fair game…. And the refs giving the Eagles that first incompletion as a TD didn’t help either….

  55. “No excuses from this unbiased 49er fan”. The rest of your post was making excuses.

  56. Shanahan again showing poor in-game decision-making by not challenging the Davota Smith catch. Bad…

  57. Congrats Philly fans. I wished it had been a better game but I love seeing SF get beat down

  58. I understand a couple of questionable calls, but I hope Pereira has flyer mileage on his feet for running back-and-forth, and it started early. The 49ers were not going to win this game…

  59. minime says:
    January 29, 2023 at 6:16 pm
    Said it before.
    I’ll say it again.
    Fire lynch.
    Fire shanahan.
    =====================
    They were the best team in the nfc through QB…

  60. EAGLES were clearly the better team. It was a dud of a game with all injuries. Hope the second game is exciting.

  63. Your QB goes out against a team as good as the Eagles and its basically game over. The NFL starting QB is the most important position in all 4 of the pro sports. Well done Eagles. As a Giants fan I’ll be rooting for either the Chiefs or the Bengals in two weeks.

  64. Shanahan gonna catch up to Rodgers in the postseason choke race, maybe he needs to learn from daddy and cheat the cap

  65. Drew P Weiner says:
    January 29, 2023 at 6:16 pm
    Refs held the Eagles’ hand right down the field. Did they even have a legitimate first down in the entire firs thalf? That crew should never ref a playoff game again.
    ___________________________________________________________________________________

    And that defense that was supposed to be so great got there ass handed to him. Eagles pounded the ball right down there throat. What happens when you have the easiest schedule in the league. Play good team get smoked

  66. Congrats to the Eagles. Top D (Eagles) vs. a top QB in the SB. Will be interesting to see who has the advantage.

  67. The 49ers are one of the best teams in the NFL…but had the worst QB luck a team could have as well…what will San Francisco do next year? Are they going to trade away Garoppolo and Lance?

  68. I know it’s unfair to Purdy but can’t help thinking Brady or Favre or Elway would’ve thrown with that elbow.

    And how bout all those shots of Garapolo smiling and laughing on the sideline?

  69. Jalen Hurts still hasn’t proven himself. He’s a run first QB. Go ahead and pay a guy that averages 5 yards a pass franchise money though.

  70. The 49ers were America’s last NFC hope.
    All eyes turn to the AFC Champions as America’s saviors.

