Report: Bengals sign QB coach Dan Pitcher to extension

Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher popped up as a candidate for offensive coordinator openings this month, but the Bengals have reportedly moved to make sure that he sticks around Cincinnati a little longer.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bengals signed Pitcher to a contract extension. Pitcher spoke with the Buccaneers about their opening this week and the Ravens had also expressed interest in speaking with him.

Pitcher is in his third year as the Bengals quarterbacks coach and he has been in the organization since 2016. He worked in scouting for the Colts before coming to the Bengals.

The Bengals will be moving on to contract talks with Pitcher’s top pupil once their season is over. Joe Burrow is eligible for an extension this offseason and locking him up figures to be a top offseason priority.

